Gift Nine – Freedom

We have been given a precious gift called freedom.

Christ paid the price for our sins so that we would not have to. He died for our freedom, so that we could spend eternity in relationship with Him.

He died so that we could be free of guilt, shame, anxiety, worry, fear, condemnation and anything else that had the power to keep us in chains.

We did absolutely nothing to deserve or earn our freedom. But the beauty of God is that He loves us so much that He did it all anyway!

“Now the Lord is the Spirit, and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is freedom.”

2 Corinthians 3:17 (NIV)

God has given us His Holy Spirit which means we have full access to the freedom He offers us. All we need to do to receive that freedom is give our mess to God and open our hearts to Him.

Christmas is a celebration of the freedom we have received from Christ. Because of the birth of a Saviour, the chains that held us can no longer keep us!

“So, if the Son sets you free, you will be free indeed.”

John 8:36 (NIV)

The Son has set you free and you can choose to live in that freedom today and forever.

This Christmas allow Jesus to set you free from those things that are holding you back. Open your heart to Him and allow Him to break off the chains that have kept hold of you. Step into the beauty of His freedom!