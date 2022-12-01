Laura Dijkens, Digital Media Assistant, CBN Europe
by Laura Spratt

Marketing Assistant (Graphics), CBN Europe

Featured Articles
Christmas Presence - Day Twelve
READ MORE
Christmas Presence – Day Twelve
Christmas Presence - Day Eleven
READ MORE
Christmas Presence – Day Eleven
Building Hope In Romania
READ MORE
Building Hope In Romania

Subscribe

Email me exciting news, updates and promotions.

By submitting this form you agree to the CBN Europe privacy policy.

Gift Ten – Purpose

Did you know, you have a purpose?

Even before time began, God knew what your purpose would be. He crafted something that would be significant, special and unique; something that could only be fulfilled by you.

God has positioned you exactly where you need to be in order to fulfil it.

Sometimes, where you are right now may feel insignificant, but rest assured that God has a plan for you. Whether you are in the training grounds, in the battlefield or in the waiting room, God has positioned you exactly where you are supposed to be.

Sometimes, our purpose may not be what we want or expect it to be. But God sees far further than we ever could. He knows the beginning from the end and is working the details out in your life, wherever you find yourself today.

Sometimes, we may not know what our purpose is at all. And that’s ok because when we put our trust in God, He will direct our steps.

“We can make our plans, but the LORD determines our steps.” 

  • Proverbs 16:9 (NLT)

Put your trust in Him. He knows where to direct you.

I pray that this Christmas is one of excitement and fresh revelation of the purpose that God has for you. I pray that you are filled with His love and peace as you journey with Him.

Sometimes, our purpose may not be what we want or expect it to be. But God sees far further than we ever could. He knows the beginning from the end and is working the details out in your life, wherever you find yourself today.

Related Articles

Christmas Presence - Day Twelve
READ MORE

Christmas Presence – Day Twelve

December 1, 2022
Christmas Presence - Day Eleven
READ MORE

Christmas Presence – Day Eleven

December 1, 2022
Christmas Presence - Day Nine
READ MORE

Christmas Presence – Day Nine

November 30, 2022
Christmas Presence - Day Eight
READ MORE

Christmas Presence – Day Eight

November 30, 2022
Christmas Presence - Day Seven
READ MORE

Christmas Presence – Day Seven

November 30, 2022
Christmas Presence - Day Six
READ MORE

Christmas Presence – Day Six

November 30, 2022
Christmas Presence - Day Five
READ MORE

Christmas Presence – Day Five

November 30, 2022
Christmas Presence - Day Four
READ MORE

Christmas Presence – Day Four

November 30, 2022
Christmas Presence - Day Three
READ MORE

Christmas Presence – Day Three

November 30, 2022
Christmas Presence - Day Two
READ MORE

Christmas Presence – Day Two

November 30, 2022
Christmas Presence - Day One
READ MORE

Christmas Presence – Day One

November 30, 2022
Mother's Day Reflections - Day Three
READ MORE

Mother’s Day Reflections – Day Three

November 30, 2022
Mother's Day Reflections - Day Two
READ MORE

Mother’s Day Reflections – Day Two

November 30, 2022
Mother's Day Reflections - Day One
READ MORE

Mother’s Day Reflections – Day One

November 30, 2022
7 Days Ablaze - Day Seven
READ MORE

7 Days Ablaze – Day Seven

November 23, 2022
7 Days Ablaze - Day Six
READ MORE

7 Days Ablaze – Day Six

November 23, 2022
7 Days Ablaze - Day Five
READ MORE

7 Days Ablaze – Day Five

November 23, 2022
7 Days Ablaze - Day Four
READ MORE

7 Days Ablaze – Day Four

November 23, 2022
7 Days Ablaze - Day Three
READ MORE

7 Days Ablaze – Day Three

November 23, 2022
7 Days Ablaze - Day Two
READ MORE

7 Days Ablaze – Day Two

November 23, 2022
7 Days Ablaze - Day One
READ MORE

7 Days Ablaze – Day One

November 23, 2022
Exploring Easter - Day Seven
READ MORE

Exploring Easter – Day Seven

November 23, 2022
Exploring Easter - Day Six
READ MORE

Exploring Easter – Day Six

November 23, 2022
Exploring Easter - Day Five
READ MORE

Exploring Easter – Day Five

November 23, 2022
Exploring Easter - Day Four
READ MORE

Exploring Easter – Day Four

November 23, 2022
Exploring Easter - Day Three
READ MORE

Exploring Easter – Day Three

November 23, 2022
Exploring Easter - Day Two
READ MORE

Exploring Easter – Day Two

November 23, 2022
Exploring Easter - Day One
READ MORE

Exploring Easter – Day One

November 23, 2022
Load more

Subscribe

Email me exciting news, updates and promotions.

By submitting this form you agree to the CBN Europe privacy policy.

Subscribe

Email me exciting news, updates and promotions.

By submitting this form you agree to the CBN Europe privacy policy.

 in CBN DEVO

Leave a Comment

0

Keep in touch?

Email me exciting news, updates and promotions.

By submitting this form you agree to the CBN Europe privacy policy.