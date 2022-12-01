Gift Ten – Purpose

Did you know, you have a purpose?

Even before time began, God knew what your purpose would be. He crafted something that would be significant, special and unique; something that could only be fulfilled by you.

God has positioned you exactly where you need to be in order to fulfil it.

Sometimes, where you are right now may feel insignificant, but rest assured that God has a plan for you. Whether you are in the training grounds, in the battlefield or in the waiting room, God has positioned you exactly where you are supposed to be.

Sometimes, our purpose may not be what we want or expect it to be. But God sees far further than we ever could. He knows the beginning from the end and is working the details out in your life, wherever you find yourself today.

Sometimes, we may not know what our purpose is at all. And that’s ok because when we put our trust in God, He will direct our steps.

“We can make our plans, but the LORD determines our steps.”

Proverbs 16:9 (NLT)

Put your trust in Him. He knows where to direct you.

I pray that this Christmas is one of excitement and fresh revelation of the purpose that God has for you. I pray that you are filled with His love and peace as you journey with Him.