Devotion

I wonder what it means to be completely devoted?

The word devotion may conjure up thoughts of emphatic, over-the-top displays of affection for you. I wonder if that is too extreme though?

I wonder if true devotion looks more like this:

‘Take your everyday, ordinary life – your sleeping, eating, going-to-work, and walking-around life—and place it before God as an offering.’ (Romans 12:1 MSG)

Perhaps, if we commit to laying our whole lives before God as an offering, as worship to bring Him glory, that is devotion. I believe that keeping God in mind when we are going about our days and our ways, centering our activities, thoughts, feelings and desires, accordingly, is a profound act of devotion.

Doing life with and committing to be in relationship with God is powerful. When we draw Him into the very core of all that we are and all that we do, we are exercising devotion.

There are many things that can become obstacles to our devotion – worry, idolatry and sin to name a few – but if we are aware of them and their potential to drag us away from our time and efforts towards the Lord, we can combat them before they take root.

Devoting your entire life to God bears much fruit, not just in our spiritual lives but in our sense of peace, wellbeing and in our interactions with others.

When we commit to walking in His ways, with Him every step of the way, we will find our lives bearing godly fruit that lasts.