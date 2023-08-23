Our living spaces, whether it’s our homes, neighbourhoods, or communities, are gifts from God. As followers of Christ, we are called to be good stewards and make a positive impact on the world around us. This plan will explore various Scriptures that highlight the importance of truly occupying the places we inhabit, helping us fulfil our responsibility as stewards of these spaces.
Stewards
Read Genesis 1:27-28.
In Genesis 1:27-28, we witness the marvelous moment when God created humankind in His image, blessing them with purpose and authority: “So God created mankind in his own image, in the image of God he created them; male and female he created them. God blessed them and said to them, ‘Be fruitful and increase in number; fill the earth and subdue it. Rule over the fish in the sea and the birds in the sky and over every living creature that moves on the ground.'”
God’s intention for us as stewards is not merely to exist, but to flourish. As bearers of His image, we are called to embrace our responsibility in cultivating a world that reflects His goodness and love. We are entrusted with the task of tending to the spaces we inhabit, including our homes, communities, and the wider world.
To be good stewards means actively engaging in the work of nurturing and developing God’s creation. It involves caring for the environment, preserving its beauty and resources for future generations. It means cultivating relationships built on love, compassion, and justice, creating spaces where people can thrive and experience God’s grace.
Our role as stewards is not to exploit or dominate, but to nurture and bring about flourishing. By wisely managing our resources, using our gifts to serve others, and making choices that honour God’s principles, we participate in His redemptive work.
Let us remember that as we embrace stewardship, we align ourselves with God’s plan for humanity to flourish. Through our intentional care, we create spaces where His blessings can abound, fostering an environment where all individuals can experience the abundant life He desires for them. May we faithfully embrace our role as stewards, working diligently to bring about God’s kingdom on earth.
Questions –
- What do we learn about our purpose from these verses, and how we should conduct ourselves?
- What does God’s blessing look like according to v.28?
- Reflect on how you view your space(s) as a reflection of God’s creation. Consider ways you can honour God by stewarding and utilising your space(s) for His glory.