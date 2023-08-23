Stewards

Read Genesis 1:27-28.

In Genesis 1:27-28, we witness the marvelous moment when God created humankind in His image, blessing them with purpose and authority: “So God created mankind in his own image, in the image of God he created them; male and female he created them. God blessed them and said to them, ‘Be fruitful and increase in number; fill the earth and subdue it. Rule over the fish in the sea and the birds in the sky and over every living creature that moves on the ground.'”

God’s intention for us as stewards is not merely to exist, but to flourish. As bearers of His image, we are called to embrace our responsibility in cultivating a world that reflects His goodness and love. We are entrusted with the task of tending to the spaces we inhabit, including our homes, communities, and the wider world.

To be good stewards means actively engaging in the work of nurturing and developing God’s creation. It involves caring for the environment, preserving its beauty and resources for future generations. It means cultivating relationships built on love, compassion, and justice, creating spaces where people can thrive and experience God’s grace.

Our role as stewards is not to exploit or dominate, but to nurture and bring about flourishing. By wisely managing our resources, using our gifts to serve others, and making choices that honour God’s principles, we participate in His redemptive work.