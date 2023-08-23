The Pressure That Shapes Us

Read Psalm 64:8.

In the book of Jeremiah, God presents a powerful metaphor to the prophet, comparing Himself to a potter and His people to clay. This imagery beautifully illustrates the divine process of shaping and moulding our lives according to His perfect will.

The potter’s shaping hands represent God’s loving and intentional craftsmanship. Just as a potter carefully moulds and forms clay on the wheel, God shapes and designs our lives with great care and precision. He knows the purpose and potential He has placed within us, and He desires to bring it to fruition.

Sometimes, the potter’s hands apply pressure, gently pushing and stretching the clay to mould it into the desired shape. Similarly, God uses various circumstances, challenges, and even hardships in our lives to shape us into vessels of honour. In those moments, we may feel the pressure, but we can trust that God’s hands are at work, shaping us for His purposes.

At times, the potter’s hands may even need to break and reshape the clay to remove imperfections. Similarly, God may allow us to go through seasons of brokenness and refinement. In those moments, He lovingly restores and reshapes us, removing anything that hinders our growth and conforming us to the image of His Son.

As we surrender ourselves to the potter’s shaping hands, we must trust His wisdom and sovereignty. He sees the end from the beginning, and His plans for us are good. Even when the process seems painful or confusing, we can find solace in knowing that the potter never abandons His creation. He is faithful to complete the work He has begun.