I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in Me, though he may die, he shall live. And whoever lives and believes in Me shall never die.

–John 11:25-26

Dear Friends,

Today, June 08, 2023, my father, Pat Robertson, has gone home to be with his Lord. My dad was at home, surrounded by his family when he entered glory and met his Savior face to face, whom he loved and served with his whole heart, mind, and being. My father was an extraordinary man by any standard. He was an evangelist, a humanitarian, an entrepreneur, an educator, an author, a statesman, a television personality, a man of global influence and tremendous vision. Perhaps most important though, he was a dearly loved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. For many of us, he was also a spiritual father, guiding us and teaching us to love the Lord and live lives worthy of the Gospel. In his final days, he often talked about heaven and his desire to be with Jesus. During one of these times of reflection he shared this with his two daughters and three of his granddaughters:

“I tried to listen to the Lord.

I loved you all.

I walked with the Lord.

I hope I’ve passed that on to you.”

We can only imagine the rich welcome my father experienced as he stepped into eternity. Perhaps millions from many tribes and nations came to greet and thank him for his part in sharing the precious Gospel of Jesus Christ with them. And I imagine my dad said to them the same thing he has said to us many times, “I was just an unworthy servant and have only done my duty. The Lord did it all, not me.”

My family and I thank you immensely for your prayers during this time as we grieve. We will always treasure the way my father encouraged us to trust in the Lord, no matter our circumstances. He recently recorded a message to share with his 14 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren, and I know it is one that he believed with all his heart.

“I want you to know that you can always trust in God. He will never fail you. He’s never failed me in my whole life, and He’ll never fail you. So, I want you to know that you can trust in Jesus Christ all the way through. Don’t ever doubt His goodness because He will always be there for you.”

We are strengthened by this message and the eternal hope that we have in Christ. Though we will miss him, we do not grieve as those who have no hope. As 1 Thessalonians 4 reminds us:

For if we believe that Jesus died and rose again, even so God will bring with Him those who sleep in Jesus. For this we say to you by the word of the Lord, that we who are alive and remain until the coming of the Lord will by no means precede those who are asleep. For the Lord Himself will descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of an archangel, and with the trumpet of God. And the dead in Christ will rise first. Then we who are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds to meet the Lord in the air. And thus, we shall always be with the Lord. Therefore comfort one another with these words.

A memorial service will be held in the coming days. More details will be provided as they are available on CBN.com. Please visit CBN.com/Pat to learn more about my dad’s life and legacy.

As the CEO and President of CBN over these past 16 years, I remain deeply grateful for your prayers and support. The work of the ministry will continue, just as my father began it, preaching the Gospel to the world and preparing disciples in all nations.

Yours in Christ,

Gordon Robertson