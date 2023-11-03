 Community Coming Together Embracing ‘Jesus as the Light of the World’

Light in the darkness

A community came together to celebrate Jesus being ‘the-light-of-the-world’.

Liberty Church based in Newport south Wales, hosted its Light Party as an alternative to Halloween and a representative from partner charity Orphan’s Promise stopped by.

Adam Howard, Director of Media and Communications for Orphan’s Promise, said: “The light party is an alternative celebration to Halloween.

“Children and families from across the community gathered for fun, food and games together….spending time singing songs, above all they heard about Jesus being the light-of-the-world.”

The event was well attended by the families.

A spokesperson for Liberty Church said on its Facebook page: “Wow what a crazy fun filled Light Party!