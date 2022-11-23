charmain-hereford-cathedral
by Charmain Hibberd

Creative Media Coordinator, CBN Europe

Resurrected

He is Risen 

Jesus did not remain at the cross.

Isn’t this great news?

He rose victoriously from the dead, defeating death and removing its sting, setting all who believe in Him free.

This is the Gospel, friends!

In His resurrection, Jesus placed the seal on the Gospel message that we share with others and encourages us to move on beyond the past and into the future.

The Past Is Gone 

Are there any experiences in your life that you need to leave behind to step into the newness and the promises of God?

Whatever the situation may be, getting stuck in the old prevents us from moving on and entering the fullness of life that Jesus bought for us.

Philippians 3:10-13 puts it like this:

‘I want to know Christ and experience the mighty power that raised him from the dead. I want to suffer with him, sharing in his death, so that one way or another I will experience the resurrection from the dead! I don’t mean to say that I have already achieved these things or that I have already reached perfection. But I press on to possess that perfection for which Christ Jesus first possessed me. No, dear brothers and sisters, I have not achieved it, but I focus on this one thing: Forgetting the past and looking forward to what lies ahead…’  

No matter what circumstances you may find yourself in on Easter Sunday, let’s remember to not leave Jesus at the cross where He died.

Let’s remember that He performed the most miraculous, powerful, life-saving and life-giving act in all of history – He rose!

Let’s take the resurrected Jesus home with us and share Him with anyone and everyone we can.

Questions 

Q1. What does today’s scripture reveal to you?

Q2. What do you need to leave in your past to reach forward into your future?

Q3. What excites you about your future and can motivate you to keep moving forward in life?

Are there any experiences in your life that you need to leave behind to step into the newness and the promises of God?

