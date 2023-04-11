Unoffendable

Now that we have walked through offense, the pain caused and forgiveness, let’s look at how we can avoid holding onto offense in the first place.

Let me suggest something potentially radical – what if we became unoffendable?

Allow me to explain.

It’s foolish to assume that we will sail through life without hurt knocking at our door. The only realistic assumption is that somewhere along the way, we will get hurt again and we will have to decide what to do about it – long term.

Maybe we could decide to drop offense before it even happens. Perhaps we could develop the mindset that offense is no good for us, harms us and only damages our wellbeing.

I’m not suggesting that we become doormats, allowing others to treat us in any way they wish. No. What I am suggesting is that we don’t allow the poor treatment from others to seep through to our sense of wellbeing.

Think of offense as a ball. Our natural reaction when a ball is thrown at us is to catch it. It’s similar with offense. We naturally want to grab it. Hold it. Keep it. As if, in doing so, we gain power over the offender.

Friends, this is simply not the case, as we have learned in days 1-3 of this devotional.

The Bible says this:

‘It is for freedom that Christ has set us free. Stand firm, then, and do not let yourselves be burdened again by a yoke of slavery.’

(Galatians 5:1 NIV)