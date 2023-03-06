Rest & Joy

One of the best parts to rest is the enjoyment of God and His gifts. Can we enjoy God and His gifts through our work? Yes, most definitely. However, if God resides in the place of rest, then there’s even more of Him to know when we meet Him there. There’s more that He wants to teach us, show us, and let us experience when we meet Him in the place of rest.

In the beautiful story of Mary and Martha, found in Luke 10, Jesus teaches an invaluable lesson.

Mary is sat at the feet of Jesus, listening to everything He said. She was with Him. Martha was working hard for the preparations that needed sorting. She was angry that Mary wasn’t helping. She, quite boldly, suggests Jesus shouldn’t be allowing Martha to sit at His feet when there’s work to do! Mary should be helping. What Jesus says challenges our principles and our view of what’s important.

There’s nothing more needed than to abide with Jesus. Over what you do, no matter how small or great, what’s more valuable, is simply being with Jesus, sat at His feet, away from distraction. And there’s a joy to be found in Him through rest, that no amount of work will ever bring. There’s a joy to be found in Him through simply sitting at His feet, that no amount of doing can ever create. The more you do this, the more you’ll happily release control to Him, and it’s truly freeing. The more you do this, the more aware of His love, wisdom, grace, mercy, and beauty you’ll experience, and it’s needed for healthy growth. You’ll find joy in rest.