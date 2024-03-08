Sabbath

The sabbath is a profound blessing. In our fast-paced world, a chance to slow down and take things a little steadier is often a welcome break. This sabbath does not negate activity or fun but rather gives us an opportunity to reduce stressful labour and down-tools for a day.

Most people are aware of the negative effects that stress can have on our bodies and minds. I believe God designed us this way! Why else would He gives us bodies that deteriorate under excessive weights of stress if not to tell us that it is not good for us?!

When we take a break once a week and observe the holy sabbath, we are not only honouring ourselves but also God. He did not casually suggest that we observe the sabbath, but he commanded it. This tells us that it is not just a good idea but a vital rhythm of life that will do us good as human beings.

It will improve our sense of well-being. It can improve our relationships and communities even.

If God could create the world in 6 days and take the 7th to rest, we can adopt this principle too. Our maker has ordained it and, as with all makers of things, He knows us best.