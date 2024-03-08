Sabbath
The sabbath is a profound blessing. In our fast-paced world, a chance to slow down and take things a little steadier is often a welcome break. This sabbath does not negate activity or fun but rather gives us an opportunity to reduce stressful labour and down-tools for a day.
Most people are aware of the negative effects that stress can have on our bodies and minds. I believe God designed us this way! Why else would He gives us bodies that deteriorate under excessive weights of stress if not to tell us that it is not good for us?!
When we take a break once a week and observe the holy sabbath, we are not only honouring ourselves but also God. He did not casually suggest that we observe the sabbath, but he commanded it. This tells us that it is not just a good idea but a vital rhythm of life that will do us good as human beings.
It will improve our sense of well-being. It can improve our relationships and communities even.
If God could create the world in 6 days and take the 7th to rest, we can adopt this principle too. Our maker has ordained it and, as with all makers of things, He knows us best.
“Remember the Sabbath day by keeping it holy. Six days you shall labor and do all your work, but the seventh day is a sabbath to the Lord your God. On it you shall not do any work, neither you, nor your son or daughter, nor your male or female servant, nor your animals, nor any foreigner residing in your towns. For in six days the Lord made the heavens and the earth, the sea, and all that is in them, but he rested on the seventh day. Therefore the Lord blessed the Sabbath day and made it holy.”
(Exodus 20:8-11 NIV)
Questions:
- What does observing the Sabbath mean to us as Christians in today’s world? How does setting aside a dedicated day for rest and worship align with our understanding of God’s intention for our well-being and spiritual growth?
- Reflecting on the commandment to honour the Sabbath, how does actively observing this day impact our relationship with God, our families, and our communities? What benefits do we experience individually and collectively by faithfully dedicating time to rest and focus on spiritual renewal?
- In what practical ways can we incorporate Sabbath observance into our lives, considering the demands of modern schedules and responsibilities? How can we strike a balance between observing the Sabbath as a day of rest and ensuring that it remains a joyful and fulfilling experience that honours God?