Pace

The pace of our world is fast. If you go to capital cities like London or New York or Paris, the speed at which people live is noticeably quicker than the average locality.

This big-city pace is slowly but surely dripping its way into the surrounding regions and spaces that people live in, and our world just seems to be speeding up!

Think about the food and hospitality industry…

If we don’t get our meals within 10 or 15 minutes, we start looking around for a waiter or waitress, complaining that we’ve been waiting for ‘ages’ for our food and where is it already?!

We only seem satisfied when we order something and minutes later are in possession of it.

We’ve lost the art of waiting. Perhaps, the art of patience.

The Bible challenges us in Romans 12:2 not to adjust to the ways of our world but to be changed by the renewing of our minds. Then we will be able to test and discern what God’s way for us is.

Today, as you ponder the following questions, ask yourself if you’ve become so well-adjusted to the cultural norm of speedy living that you are stressed, out of sync with yourself and those around you or simply tired?

Ask God to help you recalibrate your soul to His kingdom’s pace and live free from the exhausting pace of the modern world.