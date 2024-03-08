Pace
The pace of our world is fast. If you go to capital cities like London or New York or Paris, the speed at which people live is noticeably quicker than the average locality.
This big-city pace is slowly but surely dripping its way into the surrounding regions and spaces that people live in, and our world just seems to be speeding up!
Think about the food and hospitality industry…
If we don’t get our meals within 10 or 15 minutes, we start looking around for a waiter or waitress, complaining that we’ve been waiting for ‘ages’ for our food and where is it already?!
We only seem satisfied when we order something and minutes later are in possession of it.
We’ve lost the art of waiting. Perhaps, the art of patience.
The Bible challenges us in Romans 12:2 not to adjust to the ways of our world but to be changed by the renewing of our minds. Then we will be able to test and discern what God’s way for us is.
Today, as you ponder the following questions, ask yourself if you’ve become so well-adjusted to the cultural norm of speedy living that you are stressed, out of sync with yourself and those around you or simply tired?
Ask God to help you recalibrate your soul to His kingdom’s pace and live free from the exhausting pace of the modern world.
‘ Do not conform to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind. Then you will be able to test and approve what God’s will is—his good, pleasing and perfect will.’
(Romans 12:2 NIV)
Questions:
- How does the pace of our lives affect our ability to connect with God and live out our Christian values? Are there specific practices or adjustments we can make to create more space for spiritual growth amidst our busy schedules?
- In what ways does the modern culture of busyness challenge our understanding of rest and Sabbath as Christians? How can we reconcile the demands of our fast-paced lives with the biblical principles of rest, renewal, and prioritising God?
- Reflecting on Jesus’s example of balance and prioritisation, how can we emulate His rhythm of life within our contemporary context? What steps can we take to ensure that our daily pace aligns with Christ’s teachings and allows us to live intentionally for God’s purposes?