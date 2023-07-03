God’s Love Touches Lives in Turkey Through You

Touching The Lives Of Turkey Earthquake Victims

Salim’s 8-year-old son, Ali, told us what Operation Blessing’s presence meant to them. “From the first day of the earthquake, this organisation came to help us. We played with one of the members of this team, and one of the ladies on the team made us balloons. Then I asked them for toy swords, and they provided them for me.”

Vital Supplies

Thanks to the generous gifts of friends like you, not only are kids getting the support they need to brighten up their days, people in need are getting critical items like clothing, blankets, and solar lamps to keep them warm and provide light in the darkness. Salim’s family has been eating three meals a day with our Operation Blessing team. And many more families like Salim’s are receiving hot meals and food boxes to sustain them.

Clean Water

In hard-hit Hatay Province, our team has been working to provide clean water after ruined infrastructure led to a highly contaminated water supply. Our relief workers quickly found a way to purify 300 gallons of water daily from a local source via reverse osmosis while also offering in-home water filters where possible.

Through this, you are providing for the ongoing needs of families like Filiz’s. Filiz, an earthquake survivor and mother of three said, “We don’t have water, and every time there’s an aftershock we get scared and scream.” Thankfully, because of your support, our team was able to comfort them and assist them by providing a household water filter to clean the dirty water they had been drinking.

Medical Care

Others were suffering from a lack of medical care because the local hospitals in Hatay were destroyed, and many with chronic conditions were cut off from their supply of medication. So you helped us offer compassionate care to hundreds of patients through our mobile medical clinic. An expectant mother received an ultrasound to assure her that her baby was well after the tragedy.