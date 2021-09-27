Changed into a New Person
Young Faith
9-year-old Bima was born into a Muslim family in Indonesia, but said he really didn’t understand anything about his religion.
He told us, “My parents never taught me about it and I did not know what God looked like.”
One day before Covid-19 hit, Bima was invited to an afterschool program supported by CBN’s Orphan’s Promise. There he received free academic tutoring and learned about the Bible from CBN’s Superbook programs. He said the episode about David and Goliath changed his life.
“Goliath said to David that he would cut him to pieces! But David replied, ‘This battle belongs to the Lord. You came to fight me with sword and spear but I will fight you with the mighty name of God.’”
You could see the zeal in his young eyes as he repeated the words of his hero, David. Then he showed us how he prayed that day after the episode to become a Christian.
“I prayed, ‘Lord Jesus, I want you to be my Saviour. I also pray for my family that they would know you too. Thank you Lord, Amen.’ After I prayed, I believe I have Jesus in my heart! The Lord Jesus now is my God and my Saviour!” he said with authority.
“I want to thank the people who support Superbook and Orphan’s Promise because through your help I am changed into a new person! And I am happier. Thank you!” said the boy with a big smile.
Prayer Works
Bima began to change and that triggered questions from his parents, especially his Mum.
“I remember one day when I got sick,” his mum recalled. “Bima prayed for me! The next day I was healed and able to work again. Before I wasn’t sure whether God was real. Through my son, God showed me that He is real and that He exists! Bima challenged me to have faith in Jesus and to follow Him with my whole heart,” she said, her eyes filled with emotion.
During the Covid-19 shutdown, Bima’s afterschool program continued virtually, with teachers helping and encouraging kids through video calls.
“We created a video group for tutoring and to help kids watch Superbook on their parent’s smartphone,” she told CBN.
Orphan’s Promise also delivered food packs to Bima and other vulnerable families in the program who have been hard hit by the economic shutdown.
