Changed into a New Person

Young Faith

9-year-old Bima was born into a Muslim family in Indonesia, but said he really didn’t understand anything about his religion.

He told us, “My parents never taught me about it and I did not know what God looked like.”

One day before Covid-19 hit, Bima was invited to an afterschool program supported by CBN’s Orphan’s Promise. There he received free academic tutoring and learned about the Bible from CBN’s Superbook programs. He said the episode about David and Goliath changed his life.

“Goliath said to David that he would cut him to pieces! But David replied, ‘This battle belongs to the Lord. You came to fight me with sword and spear but I will fight you with the mighty name of God.’”

You could see the zeal in his young eyes as he repeated the words of his hero, David. Then he showed us how he prayed that day after the episode to become a Christian.

“I prayed, ‘Lord Jesus, I want you to be my Saviour. I also pray for my family that they would know you too. Thank you Lord, Amen.’ After I prayed, I believe I have Jesus in my heart! The Lord Jesus now is my God and my Saviour!” he said with authority.