Upon entering the areas near the front line, total confusion begins. However, when entering the liberated settlements once occupied by Russian forces, one can greatly rejoice at being freed from the occupiers and only feel a slight sadness. It is in these southern Ukrainian villages that the distribution of free bread from CBN’s “Operation Blessing” takes place.

When we brought the bread, volunteers accompanied us in their car, which was filled with bread up to the ceiling. As we passed by, we saw tilted houses and sometimes buildings damaged by war. But in every house where people live, fresh curtains hang cosily on the windows, and green plants flourish in pots.

Looking at this, for a moment it seemed like there was no war at all.

As if the catastrophe had bypassed or had never happened.

That life goes on. A slow, rural, peaceful life.

Passing through the village of Lepetykha, I don’t see a single person on the street. Not surprising, as every local resident has long been in line for bread.

The distribution takes place on the territory of the village council, which is housed in a small yet neat building adorned with embroidered Ukrainian towels on the inside.

Here, people don’t quarrel; they patiently wait in line for bread. Children’s laughter can be heard from the playground, and in the queue, adults contemplate how to recover after the war.

It’s here that we meet a local resident named Larisa.

She is reluctant to share the details of her story but has no hesitation in sincerely thanking Operation Blessing partners for the bread.