In the Midst of Devastation

When forest fires broke out in Eastern Ukraine, houses burned down and survivors were devastated. Kateryna, an elderly widow, lost everything she owned except the clothes she was wearing.

“I never knew that there is so much kindness in our world!” she said.

Tatiana, a young mother of two, lost her home also. Her family is staying in a shelter. “Any grocery help is a great support for us,” she said. “We thank Operation Blessing for their concern and help!”

Ruslin, a father of two, also lost everything. “We are not giving up. … And we are surrounded by such caring people like you,” he said. “Thank you.”

