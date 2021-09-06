The Power of a Praying Son
8-year-old Daniel heard about God for the first time reading a storybook during a visit to his grandma’s house.
“When my grandma told me about God in the stories, I really wanted to learn who He was. I started to ask my mum every day if she would take me to church!” said Daniel. Daniel’s mum finally took him to a nearby church. That’s where he watched CBN’s Superbook for the first time.
“I watched the story of David and Goliath,” he said. “That was where a little boy defeated a big giant. I realised that it was God who helped him!” Daniel decided to talk with the teacher after the class was over. “I asked her to teach me to pray. She helped me to pray to receive Jesus as my Saviour.”
All the Difference
At home, Daniel’s Mum, Ira, noticed a change in her son.”He began to pray, to listen to God. And He began to teach me,” Ira told CBN. Daniel’s parents often quarrelled and were close to divorce.
“I realised that I need to pray for them,” said Daniel. “So, I went into the bathroom and prayed that mum and dad would stop fighting.” “I remember one time my husband and I were fighting over the phone. Daniel heard everything. Suddenly out of the corner of my eye, I saw him kneeling down and praying. I was shocked. I couldn’t stop thinking about what he did,” said Ira.
As Daniel continued to pray, things changed.
“Daniel always encouraged us. He said, ‘Mum, you need to read the Bible!’ or ‘We forgot to pray for the food. Let’s pray’ and he brought us to church. And we are still there, thanks to our son.” Daniel’s parents have now prayed to become Christians.
“My Mum and Dad never quarrel anymore,” Daniel told us with a smile. “I’m very glad about that!” “Our home is peaceful now, and we are all happy about it,” said Ira. “Thank you for the cartoon. It changed Daniel and it changed me too,” added Daniel’s dad. “Thank you for such a great cartoon – Superbook!” said a beaming Daniel.
