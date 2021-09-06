The Power of a Praying Son

8-year-old Daniel heard about God for the first time reading a storybook during a visit to his grandma’s house.

“When my grandma told me about God in the stories, I really wanted to learn who He was. I started to ask my mum every day if she would take me to church!” said Daniel. Daniel’s mum finally took him to a nearby church. That’s where he watched CBN’s Superbook for the first time.

“I watched the story of David and Goliath,” he said. “That was where a little boy defeated a big giant. I realised that it was God who helped him!” Daniel decided to talk with the teacher after the class was over. “I asked her to teach me to pray. She helped me to pray to receive Jesus as my Saviour.”