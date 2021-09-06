daniel-superbook
superbook-logo
Recent Impact
READ MORE
A Child’s Curiosity
READ MORE
Superbook Events in Bulgaria
READ MORE
Sumo’s Story

Subscribe

Email me exciting news, updates and promotions.

By submitting this form you agree to the CBN Europe privacy policy.

The Power of a Praying Son

New to Superbook

8-year-old Daniel heard about God for the first time reading a storybook during a visit to his grandma’s house.

“When my grandma told me about God in the stories, I really wanted to learn who He was. I started to ask my mum every day if she would take me to church!” said Daniel. Daniel’s mum finally took him to a nearby church. That’s where he watched CBN’s Superbook for the first time.

“I watched the story of David and Goliath,” he said. “That was where a little boy defeated a big giant. I realised that it was God who helped him!” Daniel decided to talk with the teacher after the class was over. “I asked her to teach me to pray. She helped me to pray to receive Jesus as my Saviour.”

“Thank you for the cartoon. It changed Daniel and it changed me too.”

All the Difference

At home, Daniel’s Mum, Ira, noticed a change in her son.”He began to pray, to listen to God. And He began to teach me,” Ira told CBN. Daniel’s parents often quarrelled and were close to divorce.

“I realised that I need to pray for them,” said Daniel. “So, I went into the bathroom and prayed that mum and dad would stop fighting.” “I remember one time my husband and I were fighting over the phone. Daniel heard everything. Suddenly out of the corner of my eye, I saw him kneeling down and praying. I was shocked. I couldn’t stop thinking about what he did,” said Ira.

As Daniel continued to pray, things changed.

“Daniel always encouraged us. He said, ‘Mum, you need to read the Bible!’ or ‘We forgot to pray for the food. Let’s pray’ and he brought us to church.  And we are still there, thanks to our son.” Daniel’s parents have now prayed to become Christians.

“My Mum and Dad never quarrel anymore,” Daniel told us with a smile. “I’m very glad about that!” “Our home is peaceful now, and we are all happy about it,” said Ira. “Thank you for the cartoon. It changed Daniel and it changed me too,” added Daniel’s dad. “Thank you for such a great cartoon – Superbook!” said a beaming Daniel.

Did you know? Stories like Daniel’s are only possible thanks to the donations of our partners.

You too can spread the love of Jesus to more children like Daniel.

Partner with Superbook today!

Related Articles

READ MORE

A Child’s Curiosity

August 31, 2021
READ MORE

Superbook Events in Bulgaria

August 30, 2021
READ MORE

Sumo’s Story

August 25, 2021
READ MORE

Is God Real?

August 25, 2021
READ MORE

Praying Beats Crying

August 25, 2021
READ MORE

The Answer to Her Prayers

August 10, 2021
READ MORE

The Transformation of Dominic

August 3, 2021
READ MORE

A Safe Space for Victims of Trafficking

July 26, 2021
READ MORE

In the Midst of Devastation

July 12, 2021
READ MORE

Renewed Hope

June 28, 2021
READ MORE

Bullied For Her Faith

May 31, 2021
READ MORE

Santi’s Story

May 24, 2021
READ MORE

Pairin’s Story

May 17, 2021
READ MORE

Partnership for Victory

May 11, 2021
READ MORE

Ivan’s House

May 6, 2021
READ MORE

Animation Draws Daughter and Dad to Christ

May 3, 2021
READ MORE

Five-Hour Trek for Water

May 3, 2021
READ MORE

Heartbroken Victims Of Neglect

March 8, 2021
READ MORE

Tatiana in Transnistria

March 4, 2021
READ MORE

Abandoned to A Bed of Cockroaches

February 22, 2021
READ MORE

Changing A Young Boy’s Life

February 15, 2021
READ MORE

Warming A Child

February 8, 2021
READ MORE

CBN Europe 2020 Highlights

February 1, 2021
READ MORE

Challenge 2021 – SEED Project Greenhouses

January 25, 2021
READ MORE

Challenge 2021 – Hope Boxes – Croatia

January 18, 2021
READ MORE

Challenge 2021 – SEED Project Ukraine

January 11, 2021
READ MORE

Challenge 2021 – Batyrbek’s Story

January 11, 2021
READ MORE

CBN Europe Impact

January 4, 2021
READ MORE

Hope Through Loss

December 21, 2020
READ MORE

Gideon’s Story

December 14, 2020
READ MORE

Washing Away Her Pain

December 7, 2020
READ MORE

A New Home For Angel

November 30, 2020
READ MORE

To Be Free

November 16, 2020
READ MORE

Hope In The Valley – Christmas 2020

November 16, 2020
READ MORE

A Lifeline Amidst The Chaos – Christmas 2020

November 16, 2020
READ MORE

Transformed by Superbook – Christmas 2020

November 16, 2020
READ MORE

Media Ministry Impact – Christmas 2020

November 16, 2020
READ MORE

So Hungry They Ate Flowers

November 9, 2020
READ MORE

Ukraine Forest Fires

November 5, 2020
READ MORE

The Cruel Grandma

October 19, 2020
READ MORE

An Education For Febri

October 12, 2020
READ MORE

From Anger to Peace

October 5, 2020
READ MORE

When The World Grows Dark

September 28, 2020
READ MORE

From Fear to Flourishing

September 25, 2020
READ MORE

Rachel and Doni’s Story

September 21, 2020
READ MORE

Hope Boxes

September 19, 2020
READ MORE

A Cow for the Ryndins

September 14, 2020
READ MORE

Restoring Hope to Armenui’s Family

September 7, 2020
READ MORE

A New House for Myroslava

September 1, 2020
READ MORE

Time to Choose

August 24, 2020
READ MORE

Mary’s Story

August 17, 2020
READ MORE

Zagreb Roma Project

August 10, 2020
READ MORE

Young Girl Discovers the Joy of Life!

August 3, 2020
READ MORE

Bringing Hope To Persecuted Refugees

July 20, 2020
READ MORE

Uzbekistan Disaster Relief

July 13, 2020
READ MORE

Chanra’s Story

July 6, 2020
READ MORE

Jee’s Story

June 29, 2020
READ MORE

SEED Project Sprouts Opportunity For Families In Ukraine

June 22, 2020
READ MORE

Surviving the Lockdown With Six Children and No Food

June 15, 2020
READ MORE

When Hope and Money Run Out

June 8, 2020
READ MORE

No Birthday Cake For Amila

May 18, 2020
READ MORE

SEED Project Report

May 15, 2020
READ MORE

Zakhar’s Story

May 14, 2020
READ MORE

Bosnia Feeding Project

May 13, 2020
READ MORE

Impact Story: Grandma Navarad

May 11, 2020
READ MORE

Bulgaria Roma Outreach Project

May 6, 2020
READ MORE

Ukraine Transition House

May 4, 2020
READ MORE

Joyce: A Life You Changed

March 11, 2020
READ MORE

Superbook Transformed A Hurting Heart

February 25, 2020
READ MORE

Abused, Hungry and Desperate

February 12, 2020
READ MORE

Operation Blessing In Action

January 21, 2020
READ MORE

God Healed Asen From Hepatitis A

January 21, 2020
READ MORE

Trusting God with Finances

January 20, 2020
READ MORE

Recovering From An Earthquake

January 16, 2020
READ MORE

Get Involved In Our CBN Faith & Fundraising Weeks!

January 15, 2020
READ MORE

Blessed To Give

January 15, 2020
READ MORE

Bunmi & Johanna’s Story

January 15, 2020
READ MORE

Superbook Changed Nazwa’s Life

January 8, 2020
READ MORE

Living in Chronic Pain

December 18, 2019
READ MORE

Nothing To Drink But Sewer Water

November 28, 2019
READ MORE

They Called Her “Alien”

November 20, 2019
READ MORE

Superbook Convinced Him To Stop Lying and Stealing

November 14, 2019
READ MORE

Superbook in Poland – Ania’s visit

November 8, 2019
READ MORE

Sheltering From Flash Floods on a Rooftop

October 30, 2019
READ MORE

Superbook Helped Change Shine’s Angry heart

October 28, 2019
Load more

Subscribe

Email me exciting news, updates and promotions.

By submitting this form you agree to the CBN Europe privacy policy.

Subscribe

Email me exciting news, updates and promotions.

By submitting this form you agree to the CBN Europe privacy policy.

 in Impact, Inside CBN, Superbook World

Leave a Comment

Keep in touch?

Email me exciting news, updates and promotions.

By submitting this form you agree to the CBN Europe privacy policy.

This website uses cookies to give you the best experience. Agree by clicking the 'Accept' button.