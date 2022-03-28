A Safe Space for Ukrainian Children

A Moment of Escape

Thanks to our partners, our CBN’s Operation Blessing team have travelled and arrived at a refugee centre close to the border of Ukraine. The team has been working tirelessly to prepare this centre. Over 4,000 refugees will be seeking shelter, provision, and rest from their trauma.

Dealing with one’s own fears, hunger, and exhaustion would be enough for many. Yet, parents are also trying to give what hope, reassurance, and care they can to their children.

This is why our OB team have begun transforming one of the rooms into a safe space for the Ukrainian children! Parents will need rest, and children will need a space to process their own trauma.

Mark Dijkens, our Regional Director for CBN Europe, shares, “Children can escape for a moment from the realities of war, where they can play, where they can be ministered to, where they can receive trauma counselling.”

Because of our partners who faithfully give, our teams are enabled to share the love of Jesus with these frightened children. “It’s thanks to your support that we’re able to make this happen. So, thank you very much for ministering to the children of Ukraine.”