Meeting A Families Every Need

Stas’s Story

Stas lives with his mum and uncle in Kyrgyzstan. His mum is visually impaired and suffers from chronic asthma. Although she does what she can, her health issues make it hard for her to work, putting extra pressure on the family finances.

When Stas found out about the Orphan’s Promise project in his area, he couldn’t wait to start coming along. There he could have fun, build relationships with other children and enjoy learning about God.

When our volunteer team heard about the difficulties at home, they were able to step in and support Stas and his mum. Through our global partners’ giving, Orphan’s Promise has been able to supply food, clothing and school supplies for Stas.

But more than just meeting practical needs, our global partners have helped Stas to find friends, mentors and, most importantly, introduce him to a relationship with Jesus!

What a testimony of His goodness!