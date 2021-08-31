A Child’s Curiosity

Who Created the Whole World?

11-year-old Chan-Rey (Chan-ray) liked getting up early in the morning to watch the sun rise over her village in Cambodia. But as she watched, she said she always had a question in the back of her mind. “I wondered who created whole world and who made the first humans? I had asked my mom about it, but she said she did not know. She told me ‘Maybe it was created by itself.’”

Chan-Rey was pretty sure the earth didn’t just create itself so she kept searching for an answer.

“One Sunday morning, I was doing chores in front of my house. A girl I know named Khemar came and asked me to go to Church with her. She said they were watching a cartoon called Superbook. So I went with her,” said Chanrey.

The first morning that Chan-Rey ever went to Church, the Sunday school class was watching the Superbook episode, “In the Beginning” about the creation of the world.

“The story was AMAZING!” she declared. “I saw the Spirit of God flying around and He said, ‘Let there be light’ and there was light! Then He made the world. It looked so beautiful. Then He created a man from dust and let them take care of everything!”

After watching that Superbook episode, Chanrey prayed with the teacher to become a Christian. She couldn’t wait to tell her family about what happened.

“I shared the gospel with my parents and sisters. Then I brought them to Church. Now they believe in Jesus too!”