A Child’s Curiosity
Who Created the Whole World?
11-year-old Chan-Rey (Chan-ray) liked getting up early in the morning to watch the sun rise over her village in Cambodia. But as she watched, she said she always had a question in the back of her mind. “I wondered who created whole world and who made the first humans? I had asked my mom about it, but she said she did not know. She told me ‘Maybe it was created by itself.’”
Chan-Rey was pretty sure the earth didn’t just create itself so she kept searching for an answer.
“One Sunday morning, I was doing chores in front of my house. A girl I know named Khemar came and asked me to go to Church with her. She said they were watching a cartoon called Superbook. So I went with her,” said Chanrey.
The first morning that Chan-Rey ever went to Church, the Sunday school class was watching the Superbook episode, “In the Beginning” about the creation of the world.
“The story was AMAZING!” she declared. “I saw the Spirit of God flying around and He said, ‘Let there be light’ and there was light! Then He made the world. It looked so beautiful. Then He created a man from dust and let them take care of everything!”
After watching that Superbook episode, Chanrey prayed with the teacher to become a Christian. She couldn’t wait to tell her family about what happened.
“I shared the gospel with my parents and sisters. Then I brought them to Church. Now they believe in Jesus too!”
When Disaster Hits
A few weeks later, the Coronavirus pandemic hit Cambodia. All schools and churches were closed and the country was locked down. Chanrey’s family business shut down too.
“Since March my parents could not find any jobs to make money,” Chanrey remembered. “We did not have any food at times. Sometimes mum borrowed rice from my grandma. And people stopped buying groceries from our small family store.”
Chan-Rey and her mum Soreen began to pray for their needs. Soreen said that’s when Orphan’s Promise, working through their Church, brought food packs, rice and other groceries to her family. Soreen said no one had ever helped them like that before! “This is such a big blessing from God for our family.”
The food packs lasted a long time. “Thank you for giving me food in the season of Covid. And thank you for Superbook—which helped me to know Jesus!”
