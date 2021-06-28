In Haiti, Stevenson loved nothing more than to play soccer with his friends in his home village of Canaan.

The 13-year-old dreamed of someday becoming a professional soccer player. However, he felt his dream come crashing down when he severely injured his leg.

Unable to walk, Stevenson’s mother took him to the hospital where he was diagnosed with a femoral fracture and would require surgery. But his family was poor and simply could not afford the procedure.

But all hope was not lost. Stevenson’s mother heard that CBN’s Operation Blessing might be able to help, so she contacted the OB staff in Haiti. Soon, Stevenson was scheduled for the operation to repair his broken leg.

Today, Stevenson has made a wonderful recovery, and partners like you helped make it possible. You changed what could have been a life-long crippling disability into a cause for gratitude and thanksgiving.

He now has renewed hope as he pursues his dream of becoming a soccer player.