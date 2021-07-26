A Safe Space for Victims of Trafficking

The Problem of Human Trafficking

The problem of human trafficking is, is not limited to certain places or to some continents. It is everywhere. And, mostly, in every city, women are abused in very bad ways. Sometimes they are given for a night with a client, and they can do with them whatever they want with however many men that they want. It is so bad.

What the women experience often is that they are also sold from one trafficker to another trafficker, from one country to another country. So, they are completely disorientated not feeling human anymore.

A New Dream

About 50 years ago, our four sons were old enough to live by themselves and my husband and I were praying to God, ‘God, what is your plan for this part of our lives?’ Or to be specific, I prayed ‘God, what is your dream? When you created me, you had a plan for my life and let it also be my dream.’

To my surprise, I received a dream about slavery. In the dream I realised that it is still there and that it is trafficking and that it’s also in my neighbourhood. I asked God, ‘God, what can I do?’ And, step by step, God led the way. We organised special days with beauty treatments, clothing markets and good food, just the best of the best to let them know that they were valuable, that they were a woman that had to be treated right and also to share God’s love with them.

It was touching for us to see that some women came to us asking, “Why are you doing it?” And some women were even crying. We just had to say, “Because God loves you that much and God wants us to, to be part in sharing his love.”

Teamwork

Together with Orphans Promise, Krista and her ministry, To Be Free, are on the frontline of this fight.

From doing those beauty days and other activities like language courses, education in professions that they chose for themselves, like hairdressing, beauty and sewing, we gave them sewing machines. From there, we got to know the women better.

Sometimes there came questions about housing for the women. At first, we were hesitant to start it, but some situations were so bad that we prayed for God’s guidance in it, and we opened our house.