Impacting Roma childrens’ lives in Croatia

Empowering the Next Generation

In the heart of a Roma Village in Croatia, hope is sprouting for the future of its children, thanks to the efforts of CBN’s Orphan’s Promise preschool.

This initiative has not only brought the world of Superbook to the village but has also ignited a beacon of opportunity and progress for the Roma children.

The children face many challenges

Vanja Bule – who is the Regional Manager for the Balkans – tells of the challenges the children face.

She said: “To live without electricity, without water, without sewage system, without proper houses, it’s very challenging for these children to continue their education and have some opportunities and hope for their lives so that they would not end up in the same place.”

The cycle of deprivation and limited choices has been a considerable challenge for these young minds, and it is imperative to break free from the shackles of circumstance.

CBN Europe’s Orphan’s Promise understands the significance of a nurturing environment and quality education for children’s growth.

Their mission goes beyond just providing for immediate needs; they aspire to create a platform for these children to dream big and realise their potential, to help move them from at-risk to thriving.

Through the preschool and Superbook, they are empowering the Roma children with new possibilities, giving them a chance to broaden their horizons and envision a life beyond the hardships of their parents.

Vanja Bule extends heartfelt gratitude to everyone who plays a role in making this transformation possible.

This journey wouldn’t be possible without the blessing of faithful partners and donors; it is a collective endeavour where every individual contributes their efforts and support.

Together, we are working towards the shared goal of transforming the future for these children, ensuring they have the opportunity to experience life differently than their parents did.

The impact of Orphan’s Promise preschool is evident in the joyous shouts of the preschool children and staff, who unite in gratitude, expressing a resounding “Thank you Orphan’s Promise!”

Their lives have been touched by the love, care, and opportunities provided by the initiative, and this appreciation only reinforces the importance of the mission.