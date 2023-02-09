Operation Blessing Rushing Critical Aid to Turkey Following Deadly Earthquake

Just one day after a catastrophic earthquake shook Turkey and Syria, the region descended into chaos and darkness. But there is hope with CBN’s Operation Blessing’s international disaster response team rushing critical aid to Turkey. Friends like you are a light in the darkness sending portable solar lanterns and other much-needed relief supplies into the fray to help those in desperate need.

And there are many, many people in need right now. With thousands of collapsed buildings in southeastern Turkey and northern Syria, millions are without shelter in an already struggling region. Over 5,000 have been reported as dead at this point, but sadly there is no telling how high that number will soar as search and rescue operations continue. Please join us in prayer for the millions of Turks and Syrians agonising over lost and missing loved ones.

One Syrian resident, Mahmoud, shares his heartache. “A whole family of my cousin—his wife, his daughter and his son—all of them died. They were taken out from under the rubble after 8 hours.” And this terrible ordeal isn’t over for his own family. “My wife was terrified after the earthquakes, so we didn’t want to go back home. Neither did my kids. Our family came here to stay in the shelter.” It’s hard to imagine the weight of fear and insecurity that his family and others are feeling.