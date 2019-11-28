Nothing To Drink But Sewer Water

Afraid To Die From Drinking Sewer Water

11-year-old Saory (sow-rye) knew the water in the canal near her home was polluted. She was also pretty sure it was making her sick.

“I saw trash and empty bottles. But the worst thing was human waste on the edge of water,” she told CBN.

Saory lives with her Aunt and Uncle in Cambodia. As farm workers, they couldn’t afford to buy clean drinking water. So they took a chance every time they drank the water from the dirty canal. The little money they saved went to pay doctors when Saory got high fevers and became dehydrated.

“When my niece got really sick,” her Aunt told us, “I was afraid she would die. I begged my neighbour to use his motorbike to take her to the hospital.”