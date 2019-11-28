Nothing To Drink But Sewer Water
CBN Humanitarian Aid
Eleven-year-old Saory knew when she saw it. The water in the canal had waste in it, but Saory and her aunt and uncle had nothing to drink but sewer water. Sure enough, they got high fever and became dehydrated. Read on to find out how CBN stepped in and helped their family by providing clean water!
Afraid To Die From Drinking Sewer Water
11-year-old Saory (sow-rye) knew the water in the canal near her home was polluted. She was also pretty sure it was making her sick.
“I saw trash and empty bottles. But the worst thing was human waste on the edge of water,” she told CBN.
Saory lives with her Aunt and Uncle in Cambodia. As farm workers, they couldn’t afford to buy clean drinking water. So they took a chance every time they drank the water from the dirty canal. The little money they saved went to pay doctors when Saory got high fevers and became dehydrated.
“When my niece got really sick,” her Aunt told us, “I was afraid she would die. I begged my neighbour to use his motorbike to take her to the hospital.”
One day CBN learned about the need of the family and the community, so we dug a well for them. Now there is plenty of fresh, clean water for everyone. And with the new well so close to home, Saory and her Aunt no longer have to use water from the dirty canal.
“Since you dug the well for us,” said Auntie, “the children no longer get sick.”
“The water is cold and clean,” added Saory. “We also can use it for cooking and to water the vegetables and plants. Thank you for digging the well in my village!”
Now Saory and Her Family Have Fresh, Clean Water!
Because of the generosity of our partners, Saory and her family have fresh, clean water. They no longer have to worry about getting sick and are so thankful for this blessing.
Did you know? Stories like Saory’s are only possible thanks to the donations of our partners.
You too can spread the love of Jesus to more people like Saory.