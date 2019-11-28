cbn-wordpres-logo
Recent Impact
READ MORE
They Called Her “Alien”
READ MORE
Superbook Convinced Him To Stop Lying and Stealing
READ MORE
Superbook in Poland – Ania’s visit

Subscribe

Email me exciting news, updates and promotions.

By submitting this form you agree to the CBN Europe privacy policy.

Nothing To Drink But Sewer Water

CBN Humanitarian Aid

Eleven-year-old Saory knew when she saw it. The water in the canal had waste in it, but Saory and her aunt and uncle had nothing to drink but sewer water. Sure enough, they got high fever and became dehydrated. Read on to find out how CBN stepped in and helped their family by providing clean water!

Afraid To Die From Drinking Sewer Water

11-year-old Saory (sow-rye) knew the water in the canal near her home was polluted. She was also pretty sure it was making her sick.

“I saw trash and empty bottles. But the worst thing was human waste on the edge of water,” she told CBN.

Saory lives with her Aunt and Uncle in Cambodia. As farm workers, they couldn’t afford to buy clean drinking water. So they took a chance every time they drank the water from the dirty canal. The little money they saved went to pay doctors when Saory got high fevers and became dehydrated.

“When my niece got really sick,” her Aunt told us, “I was afraid she would die. I begged my neighbour to use his motorbike to take her to the hospital.” 

“I saw trash and empty bottles. But the worst thing was human waste on the edge of water”

One day CBN learned about the need of the family and the community, so we dug a well for them. Now there is plenty of fresh, clean water for everyone. And with the new well so close to home, Saory and her Aunt no longer have to use water from the dirty canal.

“Since you dug the well for us,” said Auntie, “the children no longer get sick.”

“The water is cold and clean,” added Saory. “We also can use it for cooking and to water the vegetables and plants. Thank you for digging the well in my village!”

Now Saory and Her Family Have Fresh, Clean Water!

Because of the generosity of our partners, Saory and her family have fresh, clean water. They no longer have to worry about getting sick and are so thankful for this blessing.

Saory is so thankful for the fresh, clean water.

Did you know? Stories like Saory’s are only possible thanks to the donations of our partners.

You too can spread the love of Jesus to more people like Saory. Learn More

DONATE

Related Articles

READ MORE

They Called Her “Alien”

November 20, 2019
READ MORE

Superbook Convinced Him To Stop Lying and Stealing

November 14, 2019
READ MORE

Superbook in Poland – Ania’s visit

November 8, 2019
READ MORE

Floods Devastate Homes

October 30, 2019
READ MORE

Will You Pray with Us?

October 23, 2019
READ MORE

3 Years Old and Spreading the Gospel with Superbook!

October 15, 2019
READ MORE

Superbook in Bulgaria

October 7, 2019
READ MORE

Prayer Centre Testimonies

October 2, 2019
READ MORE

Superbook in the Balkans

September 23, 2019
Grandma's Greenhouse - Story
READ MORE

Grandma’s Greenhouse

September 20, 2019
Oh's Story - Struggling to Make Ends Meet
READ MORE

Struggling to Make Ends Meet

September 19, 2019
READ MORE

Prayers of a Righteous Boy

September 18, 2019
happy
READ MORE

From poverty to thriving

September 17, 2019
READ MORE

Jona’s Story – Superbook on TV

September 16, 2019
READ MORE

CBN Europe Studio

September 11, 2019
READ MORE

Superbook in Greece

August 14, 2019
READ MORE

Superbook in Albania

August 13, 2019
READ MORE

Superbook for the Whole Family

August 12, 2019
READ MORE

Dodging Speeding Traffic For Water

August 9, 2019
The Martins watching Superbook together
READ MORE

Homeschooling with Superbook

July 2, 2019
READ MORE

Fresh Drinking Water

June 27, 2019
READ MORE

Clean Drinking Water for Anita

May 9, 2019
READ MORE

How Superbook helped a young boy overcome his fear

May 7, 2019
READ MORE

Why CBN’s Cleft Lip Operations matter

May 6, 2019
READ MORE

Superbook In Cambodia – From Anger to Love

April 1, 2019
Natividad smiling thanks to CBN Disaster Relief.
READ MORE

A New Oven for Natividad – CBN Disaster Relief

March 21, 2019
READ MORE

Myroslava’s New Home – Global Impact

March 14, 2019
READ MORE

Global Impact – Tokei’s Story

February 27, 2019
READ MORE

Global Impact – PingShun’s story

February 20, 2019
READ MORE

Telethon – January 2019 – Chrissy’s story

January 23, 2019
READ MORE

Telethon – January 2019 – John and Janina’s story

January 21, 2019
READ MORE

Telethon – January 2019 – Jayne and Granville’s story

January 17, 2019
READ MORE

Telethon – January 2019 – Leslie and Steven’s story

January 16, 2019
READ MORE

Telethon – January 2019 – Aisha’s story

January 15, 2019
READ MORE

Telethon – January 2019 – Mabel and Bethel’s story

January 15, 2019
READ MORE

Telethon – January 2019 – Nathaniel and Sarah’s story

January 14, 2019
READ MORE

Thank You CBN Partners!

December 21, 2018
READ MORE

Superbook Impact – Andrew and Bettye

November 7, 2018
READ MORE

Global Impact – Renzel’s Story

October 17, 2018
READ MORE

Global Impact – Omolemo’s story

October 3, 2018
READ MORE

Telethon – September 2018 – Volodya’s Story

September 17, 2018
READ MORE

Beaten and Starved – Eric’s Story

September 5, 2018
READ MORE

Escape From Abuse

August 15, 2018
READ MORE

A New Home, A New Hope

August 1, 2018
READ MORE

A Little Boy’s Prayer

July 5, 2018
READ MORE

Becky’s Story

April 30, 2018
READ MORE

Fleeing for refuge: Ludmilla’s story

February 27, 2018
READ MORE

Running from war, running out of options: Hassan’s Story

January 12, 2018
READ MORE

From Strife to Life: Gregg’s Story

January 11, 2018
READ MORE

To Grandma’s House for Food: Ahmue’s Story

December 13, 2017
READ MORE

We Have Moved!

June 6, 2017
READ MORE

Superbook At The Theatre

April 26, 2017
READ MORE

Superbook Schools: The Story So Far…

March 30, 2017
READ MORE

A Kingdom Vision

March 29, 2017
READ MORE

CBN Partners bring hope to Italy

January 17, 2017
READ MORE

CBN Europe is on the move!

January 17, 2017
READ MORE

Thank you CBN Partners!

January 17, 2017
READ MORE

Superbook at Expovida

October 18, 2016
READ MORE

Club 700 – Germany

October 14, 2015
READ MORE

Nepalese Building A New Future

October 13, 2015
READ MORE

Drug Prevention Programme in Thailand

September 30, 2015
READ MORE

Providing Literacy Training in Haiti

September 25, 2015
READ MORE

Philippines: Dreams Can Come True

September 25, 2015
READ MORE

CBN partners are helping refugees in Calais

September 14, 2015
READ MORE

5,000 Watch Superbook at Mexico Festival

July 16, 2015
READ MORE

Orphan’s Promise Event Funds Ukraine Children’s Camp

July 15, 2015
READ MORE

Providing Work for Single Mothers

June 26, 2015
READ MORE

Gizmo in India!

April 21, 2015
READ MORE

Erbil – In the Shadow of Conflict

March 2, 2015
READ MORE

Thank You For Providing Hampers For Christmas

January 5, 2015
Load more

Subscribe

Email me exciting news, updates and promotions.

By submitting this form you agree to the CBN Europe privacy policy.

Subscribe

Email me exciting news, updates and promotions.

By submitting this form you agree to the CBN Europe privacy policy.

 in CBN Humanitarian, Impact, Inside CBN

Leave a Comment

Keep in touch?

Email me exciting news, updates and promotions.

By submitting this form you agree to the CBN Europe privacy policy.

This website uses cookies to give you the best experience. Agree by clicking the 'Accept' button.