Changing A Young Boy’s Life

Depressed and Despondent to Energised and Engaged

We met Garod* at a CBN’s Orphan’s Promise summer camp in Armenia. This 12-year-old boy was smart, responsible and organised, but his eyes revealed a dark sadness. It was discovered that his mother worked in another country and his father was unknown. His grandmother raised him and other family members in a tiny apartment. Garod and his grandmother frequently argued, and he refused to go to school.

Thanks to friends like you, the Orphan’s Promise Training Center changed young Garod’s life! He soon excelled in computer classes, and the once depressed and irritated boy became active, talkative, sociable – and respectful to his grandmother.

“My Garod no longer argues with me,” she expressed. Garod explained, “Grandma, we have been taught how to do the right thing.” Best of all, he and his grandmother both received Jesus as their Saviour!

*Name changed.