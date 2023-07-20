Supporting First Responders After Turkey Fire
Devastating Fires
In Belen, Turkey, as the scorching summer unfolds, temperatures have surged to a staggering 115°, igniting a series of devastating forest fires in the mountains. What once flourished as green, lush terrain now lies as a desolate sea of ashes. Homes have been reduced to ruins, and the loss of vehicles compounds the heartache. Thankfully, friends like you are supporting first responders working hard to help those in need.
Families, already reeling from the horrors of earlier earthquakes, are now faced with yet another calamity dividing them once again. Just as these families were striving to find a semblance of normalcy, the raging fires forced them to flee, leaving behind their land, homes, schools, and the remnants of the earthquake’s aftermath—now consumed by the relentless flames.
Recognising the urgent and immense need, CBN’s Operation Blessing has swiftly mobilised resources from a food supply warehouse. We are on the ground, deploying crucial provisions such as water, food, and essential supplies to support the valiant “Gendarmeries,” or forest police, as they bravely combat the inferno.
“Just as these families were striving to find a semblance of normalcy, the raging fires forced them to flee, leaving behind their land, homes, schools…”
Supporting Burn Victims and First Responders
Through the unwavering support of our esteemed partners, CBN’s Operation Blessing is extending even more aid. We have provided vital solutions to assist burn victims, soothing their pain during the devastating aftermath. Additionally, masks have been distributed to safeguard people, enabling them to breathe amidst the choking smoke that enshrouds the region.
We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all who have supported our work. Your generosity enables us to respond swiftly and effectively, providing timely aid and support when disaster strikes. Together, we exemplify the love of Jesus as we extend a helping hand to those in dire need.
Your contributions make a tangible difference. Let us unite to rebuild lives and communities amidst the devastation. Together, we can make a profound impact and bring comfort to those facing the darkest of days.
Did you know? Aid like this is only possible thanks to the donations of our partners.
You too can spread the love of Jesus to more people in need. Learn More