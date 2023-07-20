Supporting First Responders After Turkey Fire

Devastating Fires

In Belen, Turkey, as the scorching summer unfolds, temperatures have surged to a staggering 115°, igniting a series of devastating forest fires in the mountains. What once flourished as green, lush terrain now lies as a desolate sea of ashes. Homes have been reduced to ruins, and the loss of vehicles compounds the heartache. Thankfully, friends like you are supporting first responders working hard to help those in need.

Families, already reeling from the horrors of earlier earthquakes, are now faced with yet another calamity dividing them once again. Just as these families were striving to find a semblance of normalcy, the raging fires forced them to flee, leaving behind their land, homes, schools, and the remnants of the earthquake’s aftermath—now consumed by the relentless flames.

Recognising the urgent and immense need, CBN’s Operation Blessing has swiftly mobilised resources from a food supply warehouse. We are on the ground, deploying crucial provisions such as water, food, and essential supplies to support the valiant “Gendarmeries,” or forest police, as they bravely combat the inferno.