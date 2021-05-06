Ivan’s House

Dream Come True

“I’m glad to help people who live here because my childhood wasn’t good either. And I really like the atmosphere here. I’m very happy that I came,” shares one of the kind volunteers.

Another volunteer adds, “I wanted to participate because it will help me in my future profession.”

When the new furniture was delivered to his newly renovated house, Ivan still couldn’t believe his dream had come true. He wouldn’t have ever been able to save enough money to improve the conditions of their home on his own. And he is so grateful for all who stepped in to help their family in their time of need.

“Yes. I can’t believe it. That we have all this! Thank you for helping us do it all. This is a great miracle. This, what I see around me, and the children are happy. Now we have a clean house, and they have all that they need. They are just happy. In my entire life I could never do this. This is not just about the house for me. It is a blessing. Thank you and thank God,” concludes Ivan.