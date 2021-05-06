Ivan’s House
Ivan has nine children, two of which were born with cerebral palsy. Yet the house that they lived in was not suitable for children with special needs. Providing food and necessities was not an easy job for the father of such a big family. So, the possibility of improving their living conditions seemed out of the question.
Through the KFT (Keeping Families Together) initiative run by Orphan’s Promise, we are committed to helping hurting families recover and allowing vulnerable children to remain in their homes.
No Other Choice
“I wish my children could have a bedroom inside the house. And the house was warm, but it’s cold inside. Very cold. I understand that I need to take care of them, but I have no place to make enough money to provide for their needs. And I have to ask for help. My children are asking, and I am asking because I have no other choice,” shares Ivan.
Friends and partners of Orphans Promise, responded to Ivan’s request. They bought the needed materials and set to work. The team working on the house renovations was made up of professional builders and volunteers, youth from the Haven, a transition home for orphan graduates and children at risk readily agreed to volunteer, to help Ivan and his children.
They wanted the family to live in a comfortable house as soon as possible as they too had once known a life of poverty.
“Yes. I can’t believe it. That we have all this! Thank you for helping us do it all. This is a great miracle…”
Ivan
Dream Come True
“I’m glad to help people who live here because my childhood wasn’t good either. And I really like the atmosphere here. I’m very happy that I came,” shares one of the kind volunteers.
Another volunteer adds, “I wanted to participate because it will help me in my future profession.”
When the new furniture was delivered to his newly renovated house, Ivan still couldn’t believe his dream had come true. He wouldn’t have ever been able to save enough money to improve the conditions of their home on his own. And he is so grateful for all who stepped in to help their family in their time of need.
“Yes. I can’t believe it. That we have all this! Thank you for helping us do it all. This is a great miracle. This, what I see around me, and the children are happy. Now we have a clean house, and they have all that they need. They are just happy. In my entire life I could never do this. This is not just about the house for me. It is a blessing. Thank you and thank God,” concludes Ivan.
Did you know? Stories like Ivan’s are only possible thanks to the donations of our partners.
You too can spread the love of Jesus to more people like Ivan. Learn More