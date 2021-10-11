Born into Brokeness

A Broken Home

Ioan (not his real name) was born into brokenness.

His older siblings (six in all) had been abandoned, shifted on the sands of orphanages and horrible public institutions. He had never even met all of his siblings.

He lived in the desperately poor and violent environment of a drunken father and mostly absent mother. When his little brother (Samuel) was four and he was five they too were left to the State. Ioan did not even know the name of his little sister born after he was gone. Only later would he learn of her existence and grieve horribly over the knowledge that she was ‘working’ on the street.

For those of us born into loving families, safe and cared for, we cannot even imagine the pain that this young man, now 19 years old, has known. Ioan became so violent in a group home with his little brother that they asked RCE to take him 7 years ago.

Since that time Ioan has lived in Darius House and then two years ago he moved into Amy’s House. Life didn’t get better immediately.