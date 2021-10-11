Born into Brokeness
A Broken Home
Ioan (not his real name) was born into brokenness.
His older siblings (six in all) had been abandoned, shifted on the sands of orphanages and horrible public institutions. He had never even met all of his siblings.
He lived in the desperately poor and violent environment of a drunken father and mostly absent mother. When his little brother (Samuel) was four and he was five they too were left to the State. Ioan did not even know the name of his little sister born after he was gone. Only later would he learn of her existence and grieve horribly over the knowledge that she was ‘working’ on the street.
For those of us born into loving families, safe and cared for, we cannot even imagine the pain that this young man, now 19 years old, has known. Ioan became so violent in a group home with his little brother that they asked RCE to take him 7 years ago.
Since that time Ioan has lived in Darius House and then two years ago he moved into Amy’s House. Life didn’t get better immediately.
Restoring a little normal life for these young men is our goal and our joy. Orphan’s Promise’s Partner Project RCE has helped Ioan reunite with 3 of his older siblings who came to his 18th birthday party.
Hope on the Horizon
He resented being moved from his brother. His anger often exploded in the home, in school, at the staff who poured love into his life life on a daily basis. And anger at God who he felt abandoned him. But step-by-step, God is healing his broken heart and lifting the burden of anger and resentment from his broad shoulders.
Art is an outlet for Ioan. He loves his room at Amy’s House where he is learning independence and keeps his art supplies including his new interest in modelling clay figures. His favourite thing is having brother Samuel over to stay with him for weekends. They love to walk to the swimming pool together and share ice cream afterwards.
Restoring a little normal life for these young men is our goal and our joy. Orphan’s Promise’s Partner Project RCE has helped Ioan reunite with 3 of his older siblings who came to his 18th birthday party.
He is studying to become a baker and loves working with dough. Ioan’s heart is not fully healed, he still questions God and sometimes suffers depression, but Ioan has a hope. And a future. And a family – both at RCE and with his siblings. Thanks be to God for the healing grace of the Gospel at work in his life.
Did you know? Stories like Ioan’s are only possible thanks to the donations of our partners.
You too can spread the love of Jesus to more young people like Ioan. Learn More