Tiny and frail: that's how the social workers described 1-year-old Jonathan.
On The Ground In Morocco

More than 2,100 are dead with about 2,400 others injured after a 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck Morocco on Friday, September 8. The hardest hit area was the High Atlas Mountains located southwest of Marrakesh city. Residents are now sleeping in the streets scared of further damage and devastation from aftershocks. One can only imagine the fear and chaos among the people there.

“The African plate is moving in collision with the Eurasian plate at a speed of 2mm in a year,” explains Rémy Bossu, director of the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre. He says what caused the earthquake is the collision between tectonic plates that carry the European and African continents.

Bossu especially warns about the weakened buildings up in the mountains, “So if there is any doubt, people should not go back to their houses.” Aftershocks may last for days or weeks.

Right now, Operation Blessing’s multinational disaster team is rushing aid to the area including water purification systems, tents, and solar lights. At the same time, we’re continuing to assess the situation with partners in the region to determine how we can best serve the people in the aftermath of this terrible disaster.

Please continue to pray for the people whose lives have been devastated by this earthquake. Let us ask God to bring them comfort and strength during this challenging time. Thank you for standing alongside us as we quickly respond to the critical needs of people after tragedy strikes.

Let us ask God to bring them comfort and strength during this challenging time.

If you would like to give into the disaster relief fund for Morocco, please click here.

