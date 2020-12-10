Out of Uncertainty, Promise

A Year of Uncertainty

If ever there was a year of uncertainty, this is it.

All the questions – ‘what ifs’, ‘don’t knows’, ‘not sures’ – and the reality that our lives aren’t really under our control (even when we are used to being told that they are). We’re told that our destinies are under our own control, based on decisions we make. We hear that positive thinking will produce great things, limitations will be removed from our lives, we can make anything possible and become whatever we would like to be.

I don’t know about you but, this year, none of those suggestions have been of much help.

It has been a year when control was taken from us to a great extent and ‘others’ decided what we can do and where we can go.

For me, the focus has been taken off of my own self-centred desires and redirected back to God Himself. He has been my anchor in the storm, focus in confusion, comfort in distress and hope in darkest places. The knowledge that life and death is in the Creator’s hands and that our trust can be solely in Him has been my lifeline.

As we approach the year’s end our focus shifts to a moment in time when our planet welcomed the most precious, treasured gift it has ever been given. This beats any vaccine, any cure, any career, thrill or fitness regime and food. This is a gift that is eternal, forever, never ending. There is no other that can offer this satisfaction, creativity, vision, or love.