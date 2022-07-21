Protecting Your Joy

Comparison – the thief of joy

Creative writing is and has always been a secret passion of mine.

Since the moment I learnt the joy of reading stories I have always wanted to write them and as a young child I would make short stories and write letters as often as I could.

So, when I was asked if I would write something about joy for the READ blog, I jumped at the chance but immediately that little voice of doubt started to whisper in my mind asking me if I was good enough.

In the name of ‘research’ I started looking at the many blogs by our talented writers and found myself unintentionally comparing my writing styles, ideas and abilities with others.

It was as if a light switched off and I found myself doing the digital version of crumpling up my work and throwing it in the bin.

Perhaps you can also relate?

How many times have you found yourself scrolling through a social media platform and viewing what is essentially someone’s highlight real and comparing those beautiful moments with your own life?

Deflating, isn’t it?

Comparison is a thief of joy and an all too easy trap to fall into, especially in an age where we are bombarded with images that suggest everyone but ourselves are living perfect lives.

What we don’t see on those perfectly posed Instagram feeds is the clutter, the hundred images thrown in the bin because of imperfections, the screaming children, the frustrations, the perfectly normal mundane human moments because who would actually want to post and remember those?

We don’t see the hours of writing, rewriting and editing that goes into a beautifully written blog post. We are simply presented with a carefully crafted finished article. When we compare those finished pieces with our own work and our own lives, we miss out on the joy of the gift we have been given.