The True Easter Message

I’ve always thought that there’s a certain innocence about Spring. New life is birthed all around us. The freshly bloomed Daffodils, the little bunnies and chicks that make every heart melt. The Easter celebrations and egg hunts that take us back to those glorious childhood days. And last but not least, that long awaited feeling of Spring sun on our faces.

Although those things bring joy and innocence to our lives, they are temporary and barely scratch the surface of what Easter is truly about. It’s a beautiful celebration of the new life and new innocence we have in Christ, because of what He did on the cross for us.

I don’t know if this relates to you but, in the past, I have struggled with feelings of having lost my innocence. The weight of the world, various situations, circumstances, growing up and guilt formed a dark and heavy cloud over my head that was really hard to shake off.

I wanted an innocence that went beyond bunnies and eggs – which were only temporary. I was looking for something deeply rooted that lasts and sustains.

I remember the moment I found it, or rather the moment I realised that I had never lost it. I was praying and asking God to help me with these feelings of lost innocence. I wanted to be free of the weight. What God revealed to me was that it was never lost, but clouded by thoughts from the enemy. Thoughts that kept me in a cycle of looking for reasons why I’m not innocent, loved or enough rather than focusing on the one big reason why I am – Jesus. Once I recognised that these thoughts and lies were not from God, I started to declare God’s truth from His Word over myself. He confirmed His thoughts over me, confirming I am loved, whole and forgiven.