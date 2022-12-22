Mighty God
by Allen Carter
Head of Development, CBN Europe
The name ‘Mighty God’ may conjure up images for you of a powerful dictator, ruling and reigning on high with an iron fist, commanding the universe to bow to His every will and whim. But let us explore today what the name ‘Mighty God’ really means for us as Christians.
I wonder what springs to mind when you think of the name “Mighty God”? For me, it speaks of a God who is strong and valiant. He is the Lord of all creation, the one who reigns and is worthy of our worship and praise.
The Hebrew word for Mighty is gibbôr from the root word meaning strength, power, hero, a valiant warrior who brings victory in battle.” Isaiah 9:6 tells us that Jesus is El Gibbôr, the God of Strength and Power, our Hero and Warrior.
Throughout the Bible, names carry significance as they speak and represent the person’s character. When Isaiah penned the words in Isaiah 9, he made a prophetic declaration, proclaiming the truth about the coming Messiah who would be the Saviour of the world. The names spoken weren’t literal; instead, they were aspects of His character; they described who He was and what He would later accomplish. I’m sure that as he spoke, he was also looking back and reminding himself of the times that “Might God” had shown himself strong in battle throughout many generations.
What is the importance of the name “Mighty God” for us today?
He is the source of our power.
In Acts 1:8, Jesus promised to send the Holy Spirit to empower us to be His witnesses in the world. We are each called to represent Jesus, but we are not alone. “Mighty God” is the one who is with us always and has promised never to leave us or forsake us.
No matter what circumstance or situation you may personally face, the truth remains that He is the God who is, who was and is to come. He is still the “Mighty God” who fights our battles and brings victory.
He is the strength of our lives.
In Philippians 4:13, Paul wrote, “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” What a great promise! He is the one who will strengthen us for all the circumstances and inevitabilities of life. It doesn’t mean that we will never experience challenges or difficulties, but we can be sure that the promise of victory in Christ is ensured. No matter what circumstance or situation you may personally face, the truth remains that He is the God who is, who was and is to come. He is still the “Mighty God” who fights our battles and brings victory.
He secures our eternity.
The apostle Peter wrote that we are “kept by the power of God” 1 Peter. 1:5. What a great truth and assurance that there is nothing that can separate us from the love of God. To know with certainty that we are secure not because of our ability but His power holding continually on to us.
As we approach Christmas, I am mindful for some that there may be an opportunity to feel unsettled, with escalating costs and uncertainty about the future. However, can I encourage you to take a moment to feed on the faithfulness and goodness of God and remind yourself that the Mighty One is ever present to help in times of need and when we need Him most? May the Prince of Peace come and rule in our hearts and mind and remind us that He is always near.