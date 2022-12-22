I wonder what springs to mind when you think of the name “Mighty God”? For me, it speaks of a God who is strong and valiant. He is the Lord of all creation, the one who reigns and is worthy of our worship and praise.

The Hebrew word for Mighty is gibbôr from the root word meaning strength, power, hero, a valiant warrior who brings victory in battle.” Isaiah 9:6 tells us that Jesus is El Gibbôr, the God of Strength and Power, our Hero and Warrior.

Throughout the Bible, names carry significance as they speak and represent the person’s character. When Isaiah penned the words in Isaiah 9, he made a prophetic declaration, proclaiming the truth about the coming Messiah who would be the Saviour of the world. The names spoken weren’t literal; instead, they were aspects of His character; they described who He was and what He would later accomplish. I’m sure that as he spoke, he was also looking back and reminding himself of the times that “Might God” had shown himself strong in battle throughout many generations.

What is the importance of the name “Mighty God” for us today?

He is the source of our power.

In Acts 1:8, Jesus promised to send the Holy Spirit to empower us to be His witnesses in the world. We are each called to represent Jesus, but we are not alone. “Mighty God” is the one who is with us always and has promised never to leave us or forsake us.