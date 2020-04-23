Lucifer was made to worship. He was adorned with jewels and ‘exquisite in beauty’. He had all that he needed. He was given all that he needed to do all that he was called to do.

Beauty. Wisdom. Influence.

Let’s read on:

I ordained and anointed you

as the mighty angelic guardian.

You had access to the holy mountain of God

and walked among the stones of fire.

“You were blameless in all you did

from the day you were created

until the day evil was found in you.

(v14-15)

Access to the holy mountain of God. Lucifer had access to the very presence of God! And yet, something still wasn’t enough…

Your rich commerce led you to violence,

and you sinned.

So I banished you in disgrace

from the mountain of God.

I expelled you, O mighty guardian,

from your place among the stones of fire.

Your heart was filled with pride

because of all your beauty.

Your wisdom was corrupted

by your love of splendour.

(v16-17)

Gifts and the Gift-Giver

Lucifer made the devastating mistake of worshiping what God had given him, rather than worshiping the giver. His heart filled with pride on account of the beauty God had made him with and he became corrupt because of his love of splendour, the Word tells us.

We have all been given gifts and abilities, talents placed in our hands.

This is a good thing and all good gifts are from the hand of God in the first place. But what happens when the gift becomes more endearing to us than the giver?

What happens when the gift itself overtakes the gratitude we should have for the gift-giver?

I do not write this article to condemn but rather to expose the strategy of worshipping created things rather than the Creator – idolatry as the bible would put it.

Enough

It says in the Bible that God favours the humble but opposes the proud. (See James 4:6 NIV)

If we would come to God with the gifts and abilities, the talents and blessings that He has placed in our hands and submit them to Him, I believe that He can use them for His glory and acclaim in a way that will draw others closer to Him. Even our hobbies and interests, when filtered through the lens of faith, can become something God can use for His glory, not ours.

So please, have hobbies, have passions and yes, enjoy the gifts that God has given you in this life. But be sure to guard your heart against those gifts becoming the thing that you worship. We have all that we need in the power and the presence of God, the only One worthy of our praise.

May we let that be enough.