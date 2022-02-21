Grief is one of those processes that can leave you feeling confused, hurt, angry, and helpless. Just when you feel like you’re in a better place, there’s a reminder that brings it all back. It’s a journey that can take a long time to work through.

In this Devotional, you can find comfort every step of the way. Many times we wish there was an easy fix because no one enjoys feeling this way. However, we hope you might see that if you allow the process of grief to do what it should, it can produce abundant life.

Nothing is wasted when we bring it before God.