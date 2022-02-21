A Journey Through Grief
by Joel Singleton
Marketing Assistant & Co-host of CBNE Live Prayer, CBN Europe
Grief has never been easy to deal with but in this 3-day devotional our hope is that you might find great comfort and support as you walk through the journey of grief. Hear how God comforts you now, how He comforts you moving forward, and how He can use the loss you’ve experienced to bring true life wherever you may be.
Grief is one of those processes that can leave you feeling confused, hurt, angry, and helpless. Just when you feel like you’re in a better place, there’s a reminder that brings it all back. It’s a journey that can take a long time to work through.
In this Devotional, you can find comfort every step of the way. Many times we wish there was an easy fix because no one enjoys feeling this way. However, we hope you might see that if you allow the process of grief to do what it should, it can produce abundant life.
Nothing is wasted when we bring it before God.
