Living in God’s Blessing
by Joel Singleton
Marketing Assistant & Co-host of CBNE Live Prayer, CBN Europe
What does it mean to live in God’s Blessing? For many, the idea of God’s blessing is something good, but we’re unsure of what it actually looks like. Often we can think that ‘blessing’ is getting what we want in life. But is this what the Bible teaches us? Could it be something better?
In this 6-day devotional, find out what God’s plan for humanity was and still is. How it got messed up. How He restored it to us and how we can live in His blessing in four key areas of money, time, relationships, and gifts.
Why not enjoy it with a friend or family member and share with each other what Living in God’s Blessing is all about.
