Harbouring unforgiveness can have a detrimental effect on our lives – physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually. Withholding forgiveness from others, and even ourselves, robs us of the best life that God has for us and can give way for bitterness to take root.

But what if there was a way to be free from all of this? What if we could live the life God wanted for us? We believe there is a way. But how?