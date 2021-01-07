HAPPY NEW YEAR – 2021!

This year it is our aim and our privilege to present you with READ articles to stir your faith.

Here at CBN Europe we have been blessed with team members who love the Word of God and have the ability to put pen to paper in order to teach, inform and inspire.

Throughout 2021 we hope that you find each READ article of value and that it feeds your existing faith – or even helps you to develop a new faith in Jesus!

The Bible tells us to go into all the world and make disciples of al nations (Matthew 28:19). We pray that these articles will deepen your discipleship in Jesus and, from time to time, challenge you to grow in your faith.

Be blessed and have a great new year!