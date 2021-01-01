New Year, New You..?

A Different New Year

As a staff body, we meet together every morning to devote ourselves to God and pray. This habit has set us up for each day that we serve at CBNE and unites us as a team.

During one of our recent devotions, a member of staff described a picture God had given her of 3 Ming vases.

These Ming vases were all blown over by a wind and, as they toppled over onto their sides, the makers mark on their base was revealed.

2 out of 3 of the vases proved to be from the likes of John Lewis or Marks and Spencer’s but one bore the authentic maker’s mark.

When our member of staff pressed God more regarding the image He had revealed to her, she learned that God was trying to talk to her about authenticity.

The new year often brings with it declarations of transforming our lives and lifestyles into fitter, stronger, more efficient ones. We vow to lost weight, get healthy or save more money and the like.

We set ourselves up to reinvent our lives for the better and aim to design a ‘new me’.

What if this year we don’t do all of that?

What if, this year, we aim to simply be our authentic selves, to reveal our Maker’s mark no matter what winds of life may blow our way in 2021?