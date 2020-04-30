Challenged

God has been doing a work in my heart over the past few weeks, perhaps even months, around how I spend time with Him in devotion. After walking the Christian walk for 14 years to date, my prayer life and journalling had become a little safe.

God revealed to me that I rarely go after the things that I really want in prayer and rather, I offer Him a polite and well-put-together request for ‘safe things’ that aren’t likely to be refused.

Some may call this manners. I think God was trying to tell me that it had become timidity.

Timidity means to lack in self-assurance, courage or bravery.

Does this sound like the stance we should take when approaching our Father in Heaven in prayer?

No.

So something had to change.

I looked up the verse mentioned above and began to dissect the approach I should take as a Daughter of the King.

Power

The first thing that the Apostle Paul encourages us to have rather than timidity is power.

After gently correcting me, God revealed to me that my conversations with Him should be dialogues of power, not timidity.

I shouldn’t come to God and sound like this:

“Father God, I pray that you would just, if it’s not too much trouble, perhaps, if possible, maybe if it’s your will…”

This kind of weakness in prayer does not honour my time with God nor does it honour our relationship as Daughter and Heavenly Father. God is the God of the universe, He created all things and holds all things in His hands. He can handle my frankness and honesty in prayer.

Imagine if a child approached their parent with this kind of request. I would imagine that the parent would be devastated that their child thinks so little of themselves that they would share their heart from a place of such fear.

The Lord’s prayer models for us how we are to approach God in prayer – in power! The words of the Lord’s prayer are clear, concise and decisive (see Matthew 6:9-13). They do not apologise or hesitate.

This is the kind of powerful prayer stance we should take, knowing the authority we have in Jesus to pray bold prayers, with power.