Pairin’s Story
After Pairin’s husband left, she did all she could to provide what her and her children needed. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Pairin’s work was significantly reduced. She didn’t know what to do. Learn what happened when CBN’s Orphan’s Promise heard of Pairin’s situation.
In Need Of A Solution
9-year-old Kai-Pong and his sister live with their mum in Thailand.
Every day, their diet consisted of two small servings of rice and a single cube of brown sugar. It’s all their mum could afford.
“I wondered why we didn’t eat anything else. I really wanted the fresh mango, but mum said she didn’t have the money for that,” shares young Kai-Pong.
Pairin worked to provide for her kids after her husband left them. She sewed patches onto traditional Thai clothing, often by candlelight. For 12 hours work, she earned five dollars.
Pairin said she tried to set aside a little bit every week to buy the kids one egg and a pack of instant noodles, which they shared.
“I worked extra hours to give them the treats. I felt so sorry for them,” shares Pairin.
Pairin also went into debt as the covid pandemic significantly reduced her work.
“I owed $67 to the lady I worked for. It was hard to get another job because I have to take my youngest daughter with me,” comments Pairin.
Pairin was afraid that her children might be taken away from her since she could not provide for them.
“I never wanted to lose my children. I said ‘God, please give me a business so I can take care of them’”, adds Pairin.
Sowing And Reaping
When CBN’s Orphan’s Promise learned about Pairin’s situation, we set up a freshman’s stand with fresh fruit and other ingredients so she could prepare smoothies and other drinks outside her home.
Pairin delightedly comments, “God sends me lots of customers every day. They say my smoothies taste good and come back for more.”
Pairin began giving 10% of her income to her church and even saved enough to pay off her debts.
“I give because I love God. I want to give thanks to Him because He is a good God,” shares Pairin.
Pairin reports that her income is now five times what she earned sewing patches. She used some of that money to start a second business, buying and re-selling fruits and vegetables.
“It seemed impossible,” Pairin remarks. “But God answered my prayers to have my own business and to be free from debt. When I see my children having good meals, I thank God.”
“We eat good food now,” shares young Kai-Pong. “I love mangoes the most. I hope our family is this happy forever.”
“Thank you for helping me and my children. God showed me His love through you,” concludes Pairin.
