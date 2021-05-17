Pairin’s Story

In Need Of A Solution

9-year-old Kai-Pong and his sister live with their mum in Thailand.

Every day, their diet consisted of two small servings of rice and a single cube of brown sugar. It’s all their mum could afford.

“I wondered why we didn’t eat anything else. I really wanted the fresh mango, but mum said she didn’t have the money for that,” shares young Kai-Pong.

Pairin worked to provide for her kids after her husband left them. She sewed patches onto traditional Thai clothing, often by candlelight. For 12 hours work, she earned five dollars.

Pairin said she tried to set aside a little bit every week to buy the kids one egg and a pack of instant noodles, which they shared.

“I worked extra hours to give them the treats. I felt so sorry for them,” shares Pairin.

Pairin also went into debt as the covid pandemic significantly reduced her work.

“I owed $67 to the lady I worked for. It was hard to get another job because I have to take my youngest daughter with me,” comments Pairin.

Pairin was afraid that her children might be taken away from her since she could not provide for them.

“I never wanted to lose my children. I said ‘God, please give me a business so I can take care of them’”, adds Pairin.