Is God Real?
We have a really exciting story to share with you. Lina is only 10 years old and is already making a huge impact in the lives of her friends and family…
Asking Big Questions
10-year-old Lina and her brother are being raised by their grandma. Lina’s mom works far from home to support them.
Until recently, they all were practicing Buddhists.
“I worshiped the idols with my grandma,” Lina told us. “I burned incense and prayed to my ancestors who died.”
But even as she took part in the ceremonies, Lina had questions. “I always wondered ‘If God is real, why can’t I see him? Where does he live?’ I asked my grandma but she did not know the answers.”
One day, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Lina and her brother were invited to watch CBN’s Superbook.
“The story that really caught my heart was the story about Moses,” said Lina.
“And thanks to you, God used Superbook to bring the ‘Good News’ to us!” added Lina with a big smile.
Good News
“With help from God, he separated the sea into two parts! And he freed the Jewish people from being slaves in Egypt. It was an amazing story so I started to believe that God is good and helps people when they ask.”
After watching the story, Lina prayed with the teacher to become a Christian.
“Every morning, I prayed for my brother and our friends to receive the good news about Jesus,” she added.
As the COVID pandemic worsened in Cambodia, the economic downturn made it hard for Lina’s grandma to provide food for the children. So Lina prayed and asked Jesus to help them.
“That’s when Orphan’s Promise came with food packs and rice for us!” declared the young girl. “Now I know for sure that God heard my prayer!”
“Thank God that you helped my grandchildren,” added Lina’s grandmother Ree. “Now because of Lina, I believe in Jesus too.”
“And thanks to you, God used Superbook to bring the ‘Good News’ to us!” added Lina with a big smile.
Did you know? Stories like Lina’s are only possible thanks to the donations of our partners.
You too can spread the love of Jesus to more children like Lina. Learn More