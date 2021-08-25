Is God Real?

Asking Big Questions

10-year-old Lina and her brother are being raised by their grandma. Lina’s mom works far from home to support them.

Until recently, they all were practicing Buddhists.

“I worshiped the idols with my grandma,” Lina told us. “I burned incense and prayed to my ancestors who died.”

But even as she took part in the ceremonies, Lina had questions. “I always wondered ‘If God is real, why can’t I see him? Where does he live?’ I asked my grandma but she did not know the answers.”

One day, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Lina and her brother were invited to watch CBN’s Superbook.

“The story that really caught my heart was the story about Moses,” said Lina.