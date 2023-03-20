Giving Earthquake Survivors Hope

Teams on the Ground Giving Survivors Hope

“My children started crying and screaming, and they were very scared. I had a hard time keeping them close to me, but I managed to do it. After the earthquake calmed down a little bit, the sound of the collapsing houses was audible.” Amid the frightening sounds, they fought their way through obstacles and a jammed door and finally onto the street—which was quickly filling with homeless families. “We couldn’t put on our socks or shoes and came out barefoot on the shattered glass.”

Like Salim’s family, most survivors escaped the danger with few or no belongings. Since then, they’ve slept in tents or in cars. That’s daily life for the hundreds of thousands of people displaced by the massive earthquakes that destroyed over 160,000 buildings and took more than 40,000 lives.

Thankfully, compassionate friends like you sent a CBN’s Operation Blessing response team to Türkiye the day disaster struck. With your support, we’ve been there ever since, offering a helping hand to traumatised survivors and displaying God’s love in a tangible way.

Salim’s eight-year-old son, Ali, told us what CBN’s Operation Blessing’s presence meant to them. “From the first day of the earthquake, this organisation came to help us. We played with one of the members of this team, and one of the ladies on the team made us balloons. Then I asked them for toy swords, and they provided them for me.”

Thanks to the generous gifts of friends like you, not only are kids getting the support they need to brighten up their days, people in need are getting critical items like clothing, blankets and solar lamps to keep them warm and provide light in the darkness. Salim’s mentioned that they’ve been eating three meals a day with our Operation Blessing team. And many families like Salim’s are receiving hot meals and food boxes to sustain them.