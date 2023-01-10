Celebrating our 100th Delivery Truck!

An incredible occasion to rejoice!

CBN’s Operation Blessing have seen a continuous provision of supply trucks reach Ukrainian refugees in need. Since the war began, these trucks have been ensuring many adults and children aren’t starving of hunger but remain well-fed.

It is a HUGE milestone for Operation Blessing to send off their 100th delivery truck!

It’s thanks to our partners and donors that we have the privilege to celebrate this momentous feat. Because of them, thousands of tonnes of food and hygiene supplies have been provided to desperate people in a difficult position.

“As we celebrate truck number 100 today, I would like to thank you on behalf of every person and family who receive the food and relief that you so generously provided, thank you and may God bless you.”