Community Through Sport
Projects like the Jajce Sports Project in Bosnia are enabled and supported by our kind and generous partners. If that is you, we want to say a huge thank you to you! Your faithfulness means that young adults are enjoying sport, learning life skills and building healthy lives.
In the Wake of War
In the mid-1990’s this area of the Balkans was in the depths of war. Conflict, hate and uncertainty was everywhere. And although we can still see the scars of battle upon this region over 27 years later, hope is rising; new life is springing forth.
With projects like this one here in Jajce, Orphan’s Promise is bringing a new sense of community through sport. Teaching our young people the importance of physical wellbeing, sportsmanship and teamwork, helping to bring unity back to a broken place.
Building a New Community
Through partnership with a local church, we have also been able to step in and provide food for the children after practice, building community and family together.
And more than that, through your giving Orphan’s Promise has also been able to provide a space for these children to access support with their learning. We long to see these young people impacted by the hope of Jesus through the ongoing work of Orphan’s Promise. Thank you for your support.
Did you know? Stories like these are only possible thanks to the donations of our partners.
You too can spread the love of Jesus to more people like these. Learn More