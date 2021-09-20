In the Wake of War

In the mid-1990’s this area of the Balkans was in the depths of war. Conflict, hate and uncertainty was everywhere. And although we can still see the scars of battle upon this region over 27 years later, hope is rising; new life is springing forth.

With projects like this one here in Jajce, Orphan’s Promise is bringing a new sense of community through sport. Teaching our young people the importance of physical wellbeing, sportsmanship and teamwork, helping to bring unity back to a broken place.