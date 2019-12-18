Living in Chronic Pain
CBN’s Humanitarian Aid and Relief
This Christmas we want to thank you for providing Kidimo with the life-changing surgery he so desperately needed! Now he is no longer living in chronic pain.
Even after two surgeries, Kidimo was still in pain. This young boy in Tanzania yearned to run and play with his friends, but all his parents could do was give him tea and herbs. Read on to find out how CBN stepped in and helped Kidimo by paying for his life-saving surgery.
Kidimo Suffered With A Painful Hernia For Years
Kidimo lives in a traditional Masaai village. When he turned one, he developed a hernia. For years, his family tried everything to help him, but nothing worked.
His uncle said, “He doesn’t play like other children. He mostly just sits around and rarely eats. At times he fainted because of the pain.”
His family took him to a local hospital where two surgeries were performed, but there was no improvement. After that, they tried to treat him on their own.
CBN Reporter, Dan Reany, said, “All Kidimo’s parents could do in the village was give him traditional medicine that was just tea made from herbs, roots, and tree bark. Sometimes it alleviated his pain just a little bit, but obviously it didn’t do anything to treat his hernia.”
His uncle explained, “Kidimo was getting weaker every day. I lost all hope and thought he was going to die.”
“Kidimo is a completely different child now,”
Then the local hospital referred them to African Mission Healthcare, which is supported by CBN. We arranged and paid for Kidimo’s surgery. Soon after his surgery, he felt much better.
“Kidimo is a completely different child now,” said his uncle. “He plays and eats as much as he wants to. He would have died without your help. Now he will live and have a good life. I know that God’s hand was in this. Thank you CBN for making his body whole again.”
Kidimo Is Now Living A Healthy And Happy Life
Because of the generosity of our faithful partners, we were able to provide life-saving surgery for Kidimo and enable him to live a happy and healthy life. This Christmas will you help save another life like Kidimo’s?
Did you know? Stories like Kidimo’s are only possible thanks to the donations of our partners.
This Christmas, you too can spread the love of Jesus to more people like Kidimo. Learn More