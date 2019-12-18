Living in Chronic Pain

Kidimo Suffered With A Painful Hernia For Years

Kidimo lives in a traditional Masaai village. When he turned one, he developed a hernia. For years, his family tried everything to help him, but nothing worked.

His uncle said, “He doesn’t play like other children. He mostly just sits around and rarely eats. At times he fainted because of the pain.”

His family took him to a local hospital where two surgeries were performed, but there was no improvement. After that, they tried to treat him on their own.

CBN Reporter, Dan Reany, said, “All Kidimo’s parents could do in the village was give him traditional medicine that was just tea made from herbs, roots, and tree bark. Sometimes it alleviated his pain just a little bit, but obviously it didn’t do anything to treat his hernia.”

His uncle explained, “Kidimo was getting weaker every day. I lost all hope and thought he was going to die.”