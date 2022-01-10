Times Of Refreshing For Parched Nigerians
Chief Daniel’s community of Karara in remote Nigeria depended on three water sources, none of them adequate, until CBN partners around the globe came along with clean water solutions in Africa.
A distressing need that could be fixed
They had a shallow, unreliable well nearby with a hand pump that often broke down. Then there was an open, unclean well that disappeared during the dry season. And finally, a dirty stream lay a half-mile away that, not surprisingly, also dried up at certain times of the year.
Not only did the people of Karara have a hard time finding water to drink, but the lack of water also affected their cooking, cleaning, health, hygiene, and farming. Sometimes, they suffered from typhoid, malaria, and other mosquito and water-borne illnesses. This was simply life for over 100 residents in Chief Daniel’s community.
How a community found health and hope
However, CBN partners around the globe heard about their difficult situation and reached out to bless the village of Karara with clean water solutions!
CBN’s Operation Blessing water experts drilled a new deep-water well for these precious people. The water was tested—to ensure that it’s safe for the residents to drink—and they provided resources to prevent mosquitoes from breeding and spreading disease. A local team was trained to maintain the well and give them the tools they would need. Finally, vital handwashing and hygiene training was offered to the whole community.
The people of Karara were thrilled to dedicate their new well and took great joy in the refreshing water. Chief Daniel said, “Glory, honour and praise be to the Most High God who made this day a reality in the life of the Karara community. Permit me to express our gratitude to you for counting us worthy to benefit from this great humanitarian service.”
Thank you to partners around the globe for providing clean water solutions through CBN’s Operation Blessing!
