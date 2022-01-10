Times Of Refreshing For Parched Nigerians

How a community found health and hope

However, CBN partners around the globe heard about their difficult situation and reached out to bless the village of Karara with clean water solutions!

CBN’s Operation Blessing water experts drilled a new deep-water well for these precious people. The water was tested—to ensure that it’s safe for the residents to drink—and they provided resources to prevent mosquitoes from breeding and spreading disease. A local team was trained to maintain the well and give them the tools they would need. Finally, vital handwashing and hygiene training was offered to the whole community.

The people of Karara were thrilled to dedicate their new well and took great joy in the refreshing water. Chief Daniel said, “Glory, honour and praise be to the Most High God who made this day a reality in the life of the Karara community. Permit me to express our gratitude to you for counting us worthy to benefit from this great humanitarian service.”

Thank you to partners around the globe for providing clean water solutions through CBN’s Operation Blessing!