Beloved: The Lives of Cosmina and Carina from Romania

A FAMILY FOR AUTISTIC COSMINA

Cosmina enjoys many things. She loves when her adopted mom kisses the top of her head, the rhythmic movement of a rocking chair, and playing with colourful, shiny toys that light up.

This young woman is autistic and nonverbal.

Her father died when she was 6-years-old. After four years of struggling to support Cosmina and her nine other siblings.

Cosmina’s mother was unable to take care of her – Cosmina was put in a state orphanage.

Romania has a horrific history of child abuse and neglect within its orphanages—particularly for children with disabilities.

The Guardian reported that “the most horrific abuse took place in homes for disabled children, who were taken away from their families and institutionalised.”

Fortunately, after a year in a state orphanage, Cosmina was moved to an organisation that partners with CBN’s Orphan’s Promise – Romanian Christian Enterprises (RCE).

RCE was established to serve at-risk children and children with disabilities in Romania—one of the most overlooked, underserved communities in Romania.

CHILDREN AT RISK

Most of the children who come to RCE are from the Roma community.

They are a minority group in Romania and often face severe discrimination and racism.

With the help of Orphan’s Promise, RCE provides support for vulnerable children that includes recuperative group homes, special education, speech therapy, physical therapy, and help from psychologists.

The ultimate goal is to place children in loving Christian homes, which is the heartbeat of what RCE does.

But if finding a family for a child isn’t possible, RCE also provides a place on their residential campus that gives marginalised kids a safe place to live at a group home within a Christian community.

By God’s grace, Cosmina went to live with the Vesa family: Florentina, Vasile, and their two biological children, Raluca and Richard.

Cosmina began to experience life within a stable, loving environment where she has access to the care and support she needs