Saved from the Depths of Depression

Living in Darkness

Ira’s grandmother was worried. Every time Ira would draw a picture, she insisted on dark colours. Her grandmother feared that Ira was depressed due to the violence and unrest she had witnessed near her home in Ukraine.

But one day, the young girl attended a local Superbook club where she found friendship, acceptance and, most of all, the transforming love of God. Over time, Ira gradually opened up to the staff. Not only did she learn to pray, but as she fell in love with Jesus, her life began to change.

Ira is now a joyful girl who trusts in the Lord with all of her heart, enjoys participating in church worship services, and is learning to play the violin.

Ira’s transformation had such an effect on her grandmother that she gave her life to Christ. The generosity of partners like you is making a far-reaching difference worldwide.